Oldest volunteer first to be vaccinated

Friday, January 1, 2021
22 new Covid cases on 31 Dec. brings total to 875: 14 hospitalised, 7 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 102 home monitored, 708 recoveries, 3 deaths
A 94-year-old woman has become the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Principality.
Monaco kicked off its vaccination campaign at the aged care facility Fondation Hector Otto, with Yolande – the oldest volunteer – receiving the jab at 5pm on 31st December.
“The priority is the protection of our elders and the most vulnerable,” said Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger in a press statement. “I thank this resident for her motivation. The government expresses its gratitude to the French Republic for its decisive support which made it possible to deliver these first vaccines.”
The vaccine is initially being offered to all senior residents aged over 75 years of age, who have been contacted by the government inviting them to take part in the voluntary campaign.
The inoculations are being administered in nursing homes and at the Espace Léo Ferré by appointment only.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first jab approved in the European Union.
People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.
Just as the number of Covid cases has begun to rise sharply in Monaco, the much-anticipated BioNTech vaccine has arrived and inoculation has begun at aged care homes.
Whilst European governments have been making big waves about their new Covid vaccination programmes, France has opted for a more discreet roll out.
A new variant of the Covid virus, first detected in the UK, has now spread outside the island nation and has been detected in France and as far away as Australia.