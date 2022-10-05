Omicron-targeting vaccines en route to Monaco

The Government on Wednesday announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine adapted to the Omicron variants will be available next week in the Principality.

The Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Covid-19 are currently the dominant strains in circulation in Monaco and the world, accounting for around 93% of all cases.

As a result, Monaco had requested stocks of the specially adapted mRNA booster shot, and they will arrive in a matter of days.

From next week, the vaccine will be available in the Principality to those who have complete vaccine schedules, which include at least two doses of a jab or one dose and a documented record of having been infected, such as a PCR test of positive antigen test.

Those who would like to receive a booster are asked to contact the authorities one of three ways. People can either call the Covid Call Centre at +377 92.05.55.00, reachable 7/7 days from 9am to 5pm or go to https://vaccination-covid19.gouv.mc

or visit the Monaco Santé website onhttps://patient.monacosante.mc/fr/vaccination-covid-19/monaco

The new booster shot is available to all residents and citizens, but it is being highly recommended for people over the age of 60, with a strong emphasis on the over-80s, pregnant women, people with co-morbidities and those suffering from autoimmune diseases.

The Comirnaty monovalent vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech remains available for the primary vaccination of people aged 12 and over.

Photo source: Unsplash