One Birth = One Tree marks 13th year

Friday, November 13, 2020
8 new cases of Covid-19 on 12 Nov. brings total to 532: 13 hospitalised - 7 resident, 6 in ICU - 5 resident, 93 home monitored, 408 healed, 1 resident death
Photo provided by the Mairie of Monaco
Monaco has reaffirmed its support for the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, particularly for cancer treatment and other medical equipment.
Watches donated by high-profile personalities including Prince Albert and Bono will form part of the ‘Time Counts’ auction, raising funds for the Prince's Foundation and One Drop.
The Principality’s largest congress and culture centre just successfully passed the 5th annual environmental audit in its history with flying colours.
Close to 1,000 trees will be planted this year as part of the One Birth = One Tree programme, co-organised by the Monaco Town Hall.