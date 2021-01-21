New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

People over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions are the first to have access to the new online booking service for Covid-19 vaccinations.

The government announced on Wednesday that it had launched the new digital service to speed up the vaccination rollout in the Principality.

People just need to visit the website www.covid19.mc to signal their intention to be vaccinated against Covid-19. They will then be contacted by phone to arrange an appointment.

It is still possible for people to make their appointments by phone by calling the Covid-19 Call Centre at 92 05 55 00, seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

Meanwhile, the vaccination programme will shift from the Espace Léo Ferré to the Grimaldi Forum from Monday 25th January for operational purposes.

A spokesperson for the Grimaldi Forum has confirmed to Monaco Life that the Principality’s largest culture and congress centre will be repurposed for the important health initiative.

From that date, the Espace Léo Ferré will once again be entirely dedicated to PCR screening for the Covid virus.

