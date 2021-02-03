Online bookings for vehicle inspections

Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
29 new Covid cases on 3 Feb. brings total to 1,572: 56 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 139 home monitored, 1,320 recoveries, 18 deaths
Organising a vehicle inspection, or Control Technique, just became a lot easier in Monaco with the launch of an online booking service as part of the Extended Monaco program.
The initiative falls in line with the government’s aim of introducing new online procedures to simplify the daily lives of Monegasques, residents and professionals.
Four months before the expiry date of a Control Technique, the vehicle owner will receive a letter in which three alternatives are offered: Return a detachable payment slip by mail with a cheque; Go to the Vehicle Technical Control Centre to make an appointment and pay directly; Or connect to https://teleservice.gouv.mc/controle-technique. This last option offers several new services including the ability to select a time and date for an appointment according to availability, make payments online, and an email or SMS reminder about the appointment.
“11,000 technical inspections are carried out on average each year at the Vehicle Technical Control Centre,”revealed Aurélie Peri, Head of the Traffic Permits Department. “The launch of this new tool allows us to offer a more personalised service to owners of vehicles registered in the Principality who will have visibility over all the available options and, without having to travel, will be able to choose the one that suits them best and modify it in a few clicks if necessary.”
Photo source: Pixabay
Organising a vehicle inspection, or Control Technique, just became a lot easier in Monaco with the launch of an online booking service as part of the Extended Monaco program.
Monaco’s Covid death rate has skyrocketed since the beginning of 2021, with 10 out of all 14 fatalities occurring in January alone, and the latest on 1st February.
The EU is in a dispute with Swedish-Anglo pharma company AstraZeneca after the drug maker rejected demands that vaccine supplies be diverted from the UK to the continent.
French health agencies say that data on the safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is “reassuring” and the deaths of nine elderly patients is likely a case of poor timing.