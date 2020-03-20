Weather
Friday, March 20, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The Palace has revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus but says that his health “raises no concern”

Online screenings from Audio-Visual Institute

Online screenings from Audio-Visual Institute

By Cassandra Tanti - March 20, 2020

To give people a taste of the outside world during the confinement period, the Audio-Visual Institute of Monaco is offering special online screenings to the public.

The Audio-Visual Institute only this month opened the doors to its new cinema, La Petite Salle, a 35-seat space dedicated to showing its rare and one-of-a-kind archival materials related to the Principality.

Now that everyone is in lockdown, they are inviting the public to view “snapshots” of pieces that were broadcast during the ‘All the Art of Cinema’ presentation. This series of short films give viewers the chance to enter the past and share moments from times long gone by.

Since 1997, the Institute’s primary role has been to identify, collect, restore, protect, conserve, distribute and promote professional or amateur audio, still and animated images which have some connection with Monaco as well as related documents. Additionally, they protect and conserve audio-visual documents or films entrusted to them to create audio-visual productions, done by organising projects using material from the archives.

The Institute will give access to the snapshots by subscription to their newsletter. Just follow the link at https://my.sendinblue.com/users/subscribe/js_id/37854/id/1

 

