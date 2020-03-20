Online screenings from Audio-Visual Institute

To give people a taste of the outside world during the confinement period, the Audio-Visual Institute of Monaco is offering special online screenings to the public.

The Audio-Visual Institute only this month opened the doors to its new cinema, La Petite Salle, a 35-seat space dedicated to showing its rare and one-of-a-kind archival materials related to the Principality.

Now that everyone is in lockdown, they are inviting the public to view “snapshots” of pieces that were broadcast during the ‘All the Art of Cinema’ presentation. This series of short films give viewers the chance to enter the past and share moments from times long gone by.

Since 1997, the Institute’s primary role has been to identify, collect, restore, protect, conserve, distribute and promote professional or amateur audio, still and animated images which have some connection with Monaco as well as related documents. Additionally, they protect and conserve audio-visual documents or films entrusted to them to create audio-visual productions, done by organising projects using material from the archives.

The Institute will give access to the snapshots by subscription to their newsletter. Just follow the link at https://my.sendinblue.com/users/subscribe/js_id/37854/id/1