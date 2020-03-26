Weather
Business & Finance

Breaking News

Only two hotels remain open

By Cassandra Tanti - March 26, 2020

SBM has now closed the doors of all of its hotels in Monaco except the Hôtel de Paris and the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, which are accommodating long-term guests and those who are unable to return home.

In accordance with the directives of the Prince’s Government, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) closed the doors of its casinos, restaurants, bars and wellness centres on Saturday 14th March at midnight.

With the exception of the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort – which was closed during off-season – the group’s hotels have all remained in operation providing accommodation to customers who could no longer return home.

But on Monday 23rd March, SBM took new measures to protect its customers and employees, closing the doors of the Méridien Beach Plaza. Guests were re-accommodated at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort.

Monaco’s “grande dame”, the Hermitage Hotel Monte-Carlo, has also been closed until 30th April – a date which could change according to the situation. All guests of the Hermitage were re-accommodated at the Hôtel de Paris at no extra charge.

The Monte-Carlo Beach, currently in seasonal closure, remains closed until further notice.

“During this period, the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo and the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort remain open to ensure continuity of service for our short-term customers, long-stay customers and residential customers, as well as those in the apartments and villas,” said SBM in a statement. “A minimum room service is provided at the Hôtel de Paris 24 hours a day. All regulatory safety and health measures are strictly applied to protect our customers and our employees.”

All of SBM’s casinos, restaurants and bars – those inside and outside its hotels, as well as wellness centres and the Sporting Monte-Carlo also remain closed until further notice.

“In this unprecedented situation not seen in 150 years of history, our top priority is the safety of our customers and our employees,” said SBM Deputy Chairman Jean-Luc Biamonti. “These new measures are being taken in this direction in order to ensure continuity of service for our customers and the Principality of Monaco.”

Future reservations at SBM hotels can only be made for after 30th April 2020.

Fairmont Hotel Monte-Carlo, courtesy Fairmont Hotel

The decision to close has been taken by all of the Principality’s main hotels. The Fairmont Hotel is not accepting guests until after 30th April, the Port Palace is only taking bookings for 16th April onwards, the Hotel Ambassador Monaco and Novotel Monte-Carlo are not accepting guests until 1st May, and the Columbus Monte-Carlo will reopen on 16th April.

 

Top photo: Hôtel de Paris, courtesy SBM

 

 

 

