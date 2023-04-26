Open-air cinema this May at Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort

Sea, stars and cinema await at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort’s open-air screening evening of Le Grand Bleu in May.

Save the date for 10th May, when Monte-Carlo Bay will host a special al fresco evening of cinema beneath the stars as part of the ongoing “The Sea is Green” programme.

Guests will be immersed in comfort as they are seated in deckchairs near the lagoon and treated to a finger food menu featuring the “best of the sea” in a street food style to watch a screening of the 1988 cult classic Le Grand Bleu by celebrated director Luc Besson.

Considered one of the most beautiful films ever made, the story is a heavily fictionalised drama about a rivalry between real-life free divers Jacques Mayol and Enzo Maiorca, who both set “no limits” deep diving records, going below 100 metres without the use of any breathing equipment. Though they compete against each other to see who can go deeper and stay under longest, it is not contentious, and the pair are friends, though neither can resist the lure of trying to outdo the other, making for a seriously dangerous game.

The story is gripping, but it is the underwater photography, which is visually astonishing, and the emotionally intense content that hooked people in back when it was first released.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the cost is €65 for adults and €35 for children under 12. This includes the film plus a main dish and dessert from the menu.

Ticket are required and can be purchased online here.

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.

Photo source: SBM