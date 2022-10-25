Open Days: study at the International University of Monaco

Ahead of a 2023 intake, the International University of Monaco has two Open Days coming up. This first is this Thursday!

A visit to the establishment’s campus has been organised for Thursday 27th October and slots are still available. Between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, perspective students can tour the grounds and meet with the admissions team for the inside scoop on life at the IUM.

A second Open Day, split over two sessions, will take place on Saturday 3rd December: 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm.

In January 2023, the university will welcome new students to a number of its programmes, from the Bachelor BBA programme to its MSc in Luxury Management, Sport Business Management or International Management.

Students on these courses complete the same curriculum as those who started in September, only a semester later. It is a popular option for international students who may need to apply for visas after their high school education and in particular those from the southern hemisphere, whose school year follows the calendar months.

For more information: www.monaco.edu.

Photo source: Joshua Hoehne for Unsplash