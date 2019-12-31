Weather
Monaco, MC
broken clouds
8 ° C
12.8 °
4 °
52%
4.6kmh
65%
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
10 °
Wednesday, January 1, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Pilot and air crew unions call of planned January strike action

Opera stars shine on new stamps

Opera stars shine on new stamps

By Stephanie Horsman - December 31, 2019

The Monaco Stamp Office will be rolling out two new stamps for 2020 featuring opera stars Fidès Devriès and Tito Schipa.

American-born Dutch soprano Fidès Devriès came from opera singing stock, her mother being the celebrated soprano Rosa de Vries-van Os. She made her debut as Rose-de-Mai in Le Val d’Andorre at the Théâtre Lyrique in October 1868, before moving onto Brussels and Paris.

She first came to Monaco in 1887 singing in four roles at the Opera de Monte-Carlo. She returned two years later, where she entranced audiences with what became some of her final appearances before her retirement in 1889.

Tito Schipa stamp
Tito Schipa stamp

Tito Schipa was an Italian tenor, who is considered to have had one of the best tenore de grazia voices of all time. Born in Lecce in 1888, his career took him around the globe, where he performed in Rome, Buenos Aires, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Milan and he created the role of Ruggerio in La Rondine at the Monte-Carlo Opera in 1917.

His political leanings during World War II marred his reputation, but he remained a favourite during the post-war era until he retired in 1958 to teach voice.

The new stamps will be for sale on 20th January at La Poste and Stamp offices.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRoca Team ends year with a win
Next articleAir strike called off

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 5, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0

daily

January 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Fire it up

Cassandra Tanti

The Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires will be heating up the stage of the Salle des Princes this March with their world-famous show.

0
January 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Macron vows to push ahead with pension reform

Cassandra Tanti

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday to push through an overhaul of the pension system, after weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions.

0
December 31, 2019 | Business & Finance

Moreno ready to be Monaco’s number one

Cassandra Tanti

AS Monaco has officially presented Robert Moreno as its new head coach. The former Spanish National Team manager is keen to draw a line under accusations he was disloyal by former boss Luis Enrique.

0
December 31, 2019 | Business & Finance

Air strike called off

Cassandra Tanti

French airline crews have cancelled plans for strike action scheduled to run from 3rd January.

0
MORE STORIES

Markets weekly

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
Increasing hopes of a mini trade-deal between the US and China and receding fears around a no-deal Brexit have helped calm markets lately, but it is to be seen whether they fed into October’s macro data. The eurozone and US publish October’s purchasing managers’ index next week, with hope in both geographies for signs that the decline in manufacturing will stabilise on easing geopolitical risks. Services activity, which was partially affected by manufacturing weakness last month, should also rebound modestly and remain in expansionary territory in both regions. Overall, the outlook for business activity should remain benign in the fourth quarter and we wouldn’t ring the recession bell unless there was a dramatic fall in the PMIs. Improved sentiment should spill over to households. The final University of Michigan Sentiment for October is likely to confirm a trend upward from September, despite slowing payroll growth and the latest round of tariffs on consumer goods. In the eurozone, the focus will be on monetary policy as the European Central Bank (ECB) meets on 24 October, the first monetary policy meeting for the new ECB president, Christine Lagarde. The tone is likely to stay dovish although further easing should be off the table for now. The latest Bloomberg survey points to the ECB maintaining its deposit rate at -0.50%, after it was cut from -0.40% in September. Following the central bank’s decision to reintroduce quantitative easing in November, rate cuts seem less likely without a significant worsening in the bloc’s macroeconomic backdrop (which we don’t see materialising for now) and more clarity on Brexit. Indeed, uncertainty over the UK’s departure from the European Union remains one of the main catalysts of market sentiment in the bloc. Until a definitive resolution is in place, eurozone consumer confidence, due out next week, is likely to worsen. For more information contact Barclays Private Bank in Monaco by clicking here or on +377 93 15 35 35

Government launches “student loan assistance”

Local News Staff Writer -
student-loan Students with Monegasque nationality, up to age 30, can now, in addition to scholarships, apply for state aid to finance training for a higher education diploma or qualification in the country in which it is offered. This student aid loan, set up by the Government of Monaco, is governed by Law No. 1.425 of May 6, 2016, which was published in the “Journal Officiel” No. 8277 May 13, 2016, concerning the creation of financial assistance by the state to facilitate student loan access. Specifically, the state is guarantor of the loan contracted by the student with a government-regulated bank. The student can either repay the loan during the course of his studies or once they have been completed. Only the capital borrowed is to be repaid, interest and incidental amounts are entirely covered by the state. This state assistance can be requested at any time during the academic year. The request may be examined by a Commission to determine whether the loan can be granted according to the nature of the higher education diploma or qualification. More information about the documents required is specified in the Ministerial Order N° 2016-572 of September 16, 2016, and can be found at the following links: http://service-public-particuliers.gouv.mc/Education/Allocations-aides-etbourses/ http://www.lycee-albert1er.mc http://www.fanb.mc/lycee.html http://www.lycee-technique.mc READ ALSO: IUM launches “Bachelor of Finance”