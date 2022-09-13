Operation Ilot Pasteur: Partial closure of Avenue de Fontvieille

As the ‘Ilot Pasteur’ construction project continues to progress at a steady pace, the government has announced traffic disruptions that will last until the end of the year.

The project, which will see the creation of a set of buildings with a surface area of ​​more than 100,000 m², is one of the most important public projects in the Principality. It will accommodate many useful facilities, including the new Charles III College, the new Espace Léo Ferré, the new media library and a public car park with 900 spaces.

From 12th September 2022 and until 15th January 2023, the project, which is due for delivery in 2024, is entering a new phase.

In order to extend the construction zone, which will eventually house the base of the future office building, authorities are closing the uphill direction of Avenue de Fontvieille for security reasons.

Until 30th November, this road will be completely closed to traffic, then from 1st December 2022 to 15th January 2023, occasional closures may occur to complete the work.

Image above of the future Ilot Pasteur project, source Monaco Government