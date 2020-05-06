Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Thursday, May 7, 2020

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 81 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

OPMC releases new lockdown song

OPMC releases new lockdown song

By Cassandra Tanti - May 6, 2020

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra recently released a special lockdown performance titled ‘Someday we’ll all be free’, supported by Prince Albert II of Monaco.

The song was released publicly on social media by the orchestra on 28th April – just under a week before the lockdown in Monaco was lifted. It was arranged by Marcus Miller and Ira Hearshen.

It features special performances by Robin McKelle, Marcus Miller, Charles Pasi, Marie-Nicole Lemieux, Raul Midon, Naima Naouri and Yvan Cassar.

In the opening of the video, Prince Albert gives a special address, thanking the musicians of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra and the other performers for the musical initiative, finishing his message with “we are stronger together”.

The song was clearly filmed during lockdown, as the artists have recorded their pieces from living rooms, bedrooms, and studios.

Like all cultural institutions in Monaco, the OPMC has been forced to cancel all their performances until at least 16th June because of the Covid-19 crisis.

You can watch the song here: https://www.opmc.mc/en/

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleA fine dining virtual dinner party guide
Next articleMonegasque nationality growth

Editors pics

April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0
March 25, 2020 | Culture

The value of print

“Authenticity is invaluable; originality is non-existent.” While the very talented Jim Jarmusch may not be talking about art prints, this well observed statement rather beautifully captures a point often overlooked by art collectors.

0
March 20, 2020 | Culture

Life in lockdown: a virtual tour of Monaco

From the Monaco Grand Prix boutique to Karl Lagerfeld’s mansion, it’s time to enjoy an afternoon out in Monaco without leaving your couch.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0

daily

May 6, 2020 | Business & Finance

OPMC releases new lockdown song

Cassandra Tanti

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra recently released a special lockdown performance titled ‘Someday we’ll all be free’, supported by Prince Albert II of Monaco.

0
April 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Artmonte-carlo adapts to crisis

Cassandra Tanti

A beautiful catalogue of art work accompanied by commentary is replacing this year’s artmonte-carlo event, which was due to take place at the Grimaldi Forum this week.

0
April 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Entertainment during lockdown

Eric Brundage

We have put together videos by Alessandra Tognoloni, one of the principal dancers of Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, and Emma Wilkinson, formerly of the Lido in Paris and now with MC Performers.

0
April 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Dancing through lockdown

Cassandra Tanti

Every day at 10.30am, Monte-Carlo Ballet principal dancer Alessandra Tognoloni starts her morning quarantine class. She has a 1.5 square metre piece of linoleum to dance on – a gift from choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot.

0
MORE STORIES

Prince visits Setouchi islands

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
HSH Prince Albert II has made a cultural visit to the Setouchi islands in Japan, taking in local art exhibitions and famous museums. The Prince visited the region on 29th and 30th October for the 4th edition of the Setouchi Triennale which presents outdoor art works. The Prince journeyed to the island of Naoshima and was able to meet the artists, and discover contemporary art creations and places transformed into works of art. Guided by the internationally renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, Prince Albert also visited the Ando Museum and the Chichu Art Museum. Designed by Ando and opened in 2013 during the 2nd Setouchi Triennial, the Ando Museum looks like a simple traditional house while the concrete interior presents a retrospective of the architect's work. The Chichu Art Museum, also made of concrete and designed by Ando, opened its doors in July 2004 and offers a direct relationship between light and nature. [caption id="attachment_41529" align="alignnone" width="900"] © Photos: Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace[/caption] In 1995, Tadao Ando was the third Japanese to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize, considered the Nobel Prize in architecture. Meanwhile, at the port of Uno in the city of Tamano, the Prince, accompanied by young students, discovered the Black Sea Bream of Uno, a sculpture by the artist Shibata according to the Yodogawa technique, which uses waste and floating objects derived from the sea to create works of art. © Photos: Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace    
Fort Antoine

Fort Antoine offers Shakespearean tale for the...

Culture Staff Writer -
On August 7 William Shakespeare’s "Timon of Athens" will close the 48th summer season at the Fort Antoine open-air theatre.