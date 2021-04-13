OPMC spring schedule

Tuesday, April 13, 2021
2 Covid case 12 Apr, 18 hospitalised, 6 in ICU, 48 home monitored, 2,247 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 31.48% population vaccinated
The Philharmonic Orchestra of Monte-Carlo (OPMC) is continuing with its busy spring schedule, although some changes have been announced due to health restrictions.
Photo of Kazuki Yamada – OPMC
The long-awaited shuttle boat between Nice and Cap d’Ail will begin this summer, transporting workers wishing to avoid heavy traffic jams and crowded trains during their daily commute.
This year’s White Card campaign has been another huge success, reaching over 170 million people with its inspiring stories, including one from former Olympian Prince Albert.
The Principality will roll out the red carpet for the pioneering new Monaco Streaming Film Festival this summer, drawing industry heavyweights for a dynamic “festival-meets-summit”.
The government has taken on the advice of the parents’ association and will offer students three additional vacation days in May to make up for the abrupt change in the spring break.