Weather
10 ° C
10°C
Thursday, November 12, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

12 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Nov. brings total to 524: 15 hospitalised - 9 resident, 4 residents in ICU, 101 home monitored, 390 healed, 1 resident death

Orange-zone Liguria now requires travel certificate

Orange-zone Liguria now requires travel certificate

By Stephanie Horsman - November 12, 2020

As of Wednesday, the Liguria region of Italy has been placed on orange level vigilance, the country’s medium alert level. What does this mean for travellers from Monaco?

Liguria’s new orange alert level prohibits travel to and from the region except for health, professional or emergency reasons, including travel amongst its own municipalities. As a result, people coming from Monaco or France must now carry with them a signed certificate to cross the border.

Technically, a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours must be presented when crossing, or travellers must undergo on on-site test when arriving on Italian soil.

There are some exemptions from testing though. These include if the traveller does not stay in Italy more than 120 continuous hours and is there for work, health or emergency reasons; if the visitor is a student following a study programme and must cross the border for school; or if they are transiting by private means and not staying more than 36 hours in the country.

Establishments such as bars, restaurants, cafes and ice cream parlours are being affected above and beyond the national restrictions. They are closed until further notice, though take-away is permitted until 10pm.

A new curfew from 10pm to 5am is now in place, though it is possible to be out if you have a valid certificate stating a good reason. Museums, shows, exhibitions, congresses, sports halls and swimming pools are all closed, and indoor and outdoor festivities are banned except those linked to civil or religious ceremonies with a 30-person maximum.

Masks are to be worn in public areas at all times, including outside.

Finally, it is recommended that gatherings in private homes be curbed, and that outdoor private gatherings be limited to no more than six.

The decision comes after the number of Covid cases jumped significantly in recent weeks, spurring the Italian Ministry of Health to put out a report stating that “All regions are classified as being at high risk of an uncontrolled and unmanageable epidemic, or at moderate risk with a high probability of progressing to high risk in the coming weeks.”

The new three-level system of yellow, orange and red was put in place to try and avoid another national lockdown, though health experts are calling for one claiming that things are starting to become out of control.

 

Photo: Ventimiglia, sourced from Pixabay

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous article ‘The Syndicate’ filming in Monaco this week
Next article‘Galaxy of Happiness’ at MYS 2021

Editors pics

November 12, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Author and Art Collector Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian

'For Art’s Sake' by Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian is as much a window into the minds of the world's greatest art collectors, as it is a door into their elaborate homes.

0
November 11, 2020 | Local News

Limited edition ‘Monegasque’ red noses

Red Nose Day will take on a patriotic tone this year, as local charity Les Enfants de Frankie releases a limited number of red and white ‘noses’ for its popular fundraising campaign.

0
November 10, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Prima Ballerina Isabella Boylston 

In our new series we highlight the lives and artistic work of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Award winners. This month’s exclusive interview: Isabella Boylston.

0
November 10, 2020 | Local News

Latest BeMed grants on offer

Monaco-based organisation BeMed is calling for the next round of projects that reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean to come forward for funding.

0

daily

November 12, 2020 | Local News

‘Galaxy of Happiness’ at MYS 2021

Cassandra Tanti

Anticipation is already building for the next MYS with news that the first ever Lithium Sulfur battery-powered luxury boat will be presented to the world.

0
November 12, 2020 | Local News

Orange-zone Liguria now requires travel certificate

Stephanie Horsman

As of Wednesday, the Liguria region of Italy has been placed on orange level vigilance, the country’s medium alert level. What does this mean for travellers from Monaco?

0
November 12, 2020 | Local News

 ‘The Syndicate’ filming in Monaco this week

Stephanie Horsman

Popular BBC cat-and-mouse series The Syndicate started filming its fourth series in Monaco, bringing glamour as well as full safety precautions to the Principality.

0
November 12, 2020 | Local News

Airport to improve passenger flow

Stephanie Horsman

Nice Airport wants to optimise passenger flow by using a new passenger monitoring system, boosting the security of travellers as they pass through the facility’s departure lounges.

0
MORE STORIES

Experience: New pop up terrace at Le...

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Just when you thought the award winning, three-Michelin star restaurant Le Louis XV had reached its pinnacle, it goes and offers something new for its privileged guests.
Gaslog LNG tanker

GasLog signs 7-year charter party

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1823" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: GasLog Photo: GasLog[/caption] Monaco-based GasLog has signed a time charter party with Centrica to charter a vessel for a period of seven years. The vessel, a 180,000 cubic metre LNG carrier with XDF propulsion, has been ordered from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea. Centrica will charter the vessel from GasLog for a period of seven years starting in the second half of 2019. The daily charter rate is in line with GasLog’s average long-term charter rate. Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog Ltd., commented, “I am delighted to secure a new charter with Centrica, one of the leading European energy companies. This new charter is consistent with GasLog’s strategy of securing long-term contracts with high quality counterparties and further extends the dropdown pipeline to GasLog Partners. “Centrica is an important new customer for GasLog and we look forward to providing them with first-class LNG shipping services as they continue to expand their LNG activities.” Following this charter, GasLog has five new builds with contracts of between seven and 10 years, which deliver over the next three years providing significant inbuilt revenue and EBITDA growth. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GasLog LNG Services, the company operate 24 LNG carriers including 19 owned vessels as well as five vessels owned or leased by Royal Dutch Shell plc.  