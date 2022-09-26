Otter congress marks return of species to Sospel

The Prince Albert Foundation has played its part in an international congress dedicated to otters, held recently in Sospel, which focused on cohabitation and conservation of this adorable species.

The holding of the 15th International Otter Congress in Sospel, just above Monaco, is symbolic because, 50 years after their “disappearance”, a population of otters has just been discovered in the valleys of the Bévéra and Roya rivers.

On Monday 19th September, the Human – Wildlife Initiative participated in the launch of the five-day congress, organised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

There are 13 otter species that have suffered a worrying decline over the last century at the global level due to the fur trade and the multiple pressures that persist in the world’s aquatic environments.

Since 1976, the International Otter Congresses have brought together experts from all continents to discuss developments in research on otter ecology and biology, the conservation status of their habitats, threats, communication strategies and the involvement of local communities.

The Human – Wildlife Initiative was created in 2020 through a joint effort between the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Conseil National de Protection de la Nature (National Council for Nature Conservation), the Alpes-Maritimes Chamber of Agriculture, the Alpes-Maritimes Hunting Federation and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur League for the Protection of Birds. Its aim is to develop innovative and concrete solutions to improve the relationship between wildlife and human activities including agriculture, tourism, hunting, nature sports and forest management.

Photo above credit: Mana 5280 on Unsplash