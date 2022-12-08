Outward Bound Monaco 2022 awards ceremony

On Monday 5th December, 18 students from Monaco who participated this summer in Outward Bound programmes in England and Wales were reunited for the Outward Bound Monaco annual awards ceremony at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year was the first time that students from Monaco had been able to join Outward Bound courses in the UK since 2019.

Outward Bound Monaco welcomed family, friends, patrons and members of the association to the event, where the proud students received their diplomas from the Patron of Outward Bound Monaco, Prince Albert of Monaco, who praised their courage and resourcefulness in the face of the challenges that an Outward Bound programme offers.

“After 2 difficult years when students were unable to travel to the UK due to Covid, this evening has been a celebration of Outward Bound and the positive impact its courses can have on the lives of young people,” said Sarah O’Connor, President of Outward Bound Monaco. “I would like to thank all our supporters and helpers who have stuck with us and made this possible, and also our patron H.S.H. Prince Albert of Monaco for once again taking the time to meet the students and present their certificates.”

The evening was full of pride and excitement for the students, aged 10 to 17 years old, who gave time, energy and passion this summer to do something which tested their limits but also rewarded them with a sense of achievement at overcoming new challenges as well as having great fun.

Inscriptions for Outward Bound Monaco are being taken for 2023 courses. See the website for more details www.outwardboundmonaco.info.

Photo credit: Ed Wright Images