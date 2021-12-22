Weather
3 ° C
3°C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

61 Covid cases 21 Dec, 16 hospitalised - 5 res, 6 in ICU - 2 res, 239 home monitored, 4,120 recoveries, 37 deaths, 814 incidence rate, 65% vaccinated

Over 200 cancer specialists meeting in Monaco

Over 200 cancer specialists meeting in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - December 22, 2021

The Grimaldi Forum is welcoming the 15th Monegasque Cancer Biennial in January where doctors, researchers and professors will come together to talk about the latest advances in oncology, haematology and pharmaceuticals.

Cancer is a major killer. It is the leading cause of death for men and second leading cause for women with one in two men and one in three women being diagnosed with the disease by the time they are 85.

For 30 years, Monegasque Cancer Biennial has brought together French-speaking health professionals to present and assess all the advances in patient care, diagnostics, therapeutic treatments and available screening and treatment technologies to help those with cancer survive and thrive.

In January, more than 200 doctors, professors, students and researchers will converge on the Grimaldi Forum, offering 76 scientific workshops and talks to professionals in the field.

“The Monegasque Cancer Biennial is the major meeting place for our specialties,” says Professor of Oncology Xavier Pivot, President of the Biennial. “It provides an update on the state of our progress in all disciplines and to disseminate knowledge as widely as possible on the means of the fight and the evolutions to come, against cancer. It is a place of exchange where knowledge is shared and alliances are formed to create the conditions for greater therapeutic effectiveness.

Professor Pivot, who is also Managing Director of the Paul Strauss Centre and Administrator of the Regional Cancer Institute in Strasbourg, reveals that “This year a very large place is given to recent advances in biotechnology. They increase the innovations in our arsenal of patient care, such as the conjugation of cytotoxics to specific therapeutic antibodies. The first members of this family have already shaken up our therapeutic strategies. The Biennale will make it possible to take stock of the new possibilities offered by these biotechnologies.”

The 15th Monegasque Cancer Biennial will be organised by Publi Création with the support of AFISM and under the aegis of the Scientific Centre of Monaco and the Princess Grace Hospital of Monaco, and will cover a vast array of cancer-related topics including cancers in the elderly, paediatric cancers, breast cancer, medical imaging, sarcomas, radiotherapy, and haematology.

The event will be held from 26th to 29th January 2022 at the Grimaldi Forum. All health measures must be adhered to for entry. Streaming sessions will also be available and can be found on the event’s website at https://biennalecancerologie.org/2022/ where more information can also be found. 

 

 

Photo source: Grimaldi Forum

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleTickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Editors pics

December 22, 2021 | Local News

Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

Princess shares illustrated Christmas portrait on social media

The annual Christmas portrait of the Princely family was revealed on Tuesday by Princess Charlene on her Instagram page, showing a stylised illustration of the family next to a Christmas tree.

0
December 18, 2021 | Local News

Monaco Experiences: Alba truffle menu by Antonio Salvatore

There are few experiences as luxurious as indulging in an entire Michelin starred menu dedicated to the rare and delectable Alba truffle.

0
December 18, 2021 | Local News

Charles Leclerc: Season in review

We look back at Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's consistent, but often unspectacular, F1 season and examine what it means for the Monegasque's year ahead.

0

daily

December 22, 2021 | Local News

Over 200 cancer specialists meeting in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The 15th Monegasque Cancer Biennial will be held in January, with doctors, researchers and professors coming together to talk about the latest advances in oncology, haematology and pharmaceuticals.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Stephanie Horsman

Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

Monaco-made polar e-explorer starts service at South Pole

Stephanie Horsman

Venturi has delivered the first electric polar exploration vehicle to its destination at the Princess Elisabeth Antarctica Station, giving teams an eco-friendly mode of transport to carry out their missions.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

ASM v Rennes preview: The supporters’ match

Luke Entwistle

AS Monaco’s final match of 2021 has been dedicated to the fans, with youngsters and fan groups invited to support the side in their difficult tie against Rennes on Wednesday night.

0
MORE STORIES

Geneva closes probe into Rybolovlev’s art complaint

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
Swiss prosecutors have dropped a case brought by Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of AS Monaco, against an art dealer he accused of swindling him out of hundreds of millions of euros.

Monaco-Slovakia consolidate business links

Local News Staff Writer -
The MEB has strengthened business links with Slovakia, hosting more than 80 meetings with delegates in Monaco.