Owners of two or more cars targeted in price hike

Tuesday, March 2, 2021
9 Covid cases on 1 Mar, 38 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 132 home monitored, 1,720 recoveries, 24 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 8,200 people vaccinated
The government is cracking down on car owners who leave their cars parked in public lots for extended periods without moving them by hiking rates up by €60 a month.
The government has strengthened economic aid for businesses hard hit by the Covid health crisis, guaranteeing further support for the first quarter of 2021.
At more than 16,000kms and 10 hours apart, Monaco’s Ambassador to Australia Marie-Pascale Boisson has presented her credentials in the first virtual diplomatic ceremony of its kind.
The number of cross-border workers employed by the government is increasing, with more than 53% of all civil servants in 2020 coming from France, according to the latest report by IMSEE.