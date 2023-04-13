Padel: Ex-professional footballers Gianluca Zambrotta and Gaël Givet to participate in Five Padel Cup

It’s the season of racquet sports in Monaco, and whilst the Monte-Carlo Masters is still in full swing, the inaugural edition of the Five Padel Cup is set to get underway, with former international footballers Gianluca Zambrotta and Gaël Givet in the line-up.

The action kicks off at the Èze Tennis Club on Tuesday 18th April, with other events related to the tournament taking place in Monaco from Monday 17th April. The tournament will meld both professional and amateur elements. Whist professional players in the mixed, men’s, women’s and wheelchair disciplines will participate, notably Niçois player Dorian Navarro, stars from across the spectrum of sport will also be present to promote the emerging sport that is Padel.

Notably, two Barbaguians teams will be present, one of which will include Givet, a former France international, who competed in the Champions League final with AS Monaco back in 2004.

“I immediately liked this discipline. It is technically easy to learn and the joy of playing came quickly. The Five Padel Cup allows former professional sportsmen to get together and promote Padel,” said Givet.

Other members of the Barbagiuans team, most commonly associated with the charitable Fight AIDS Cup football match, will be announced in due course.

“We are very grateful for the availability of these players to take part in the Barbaguians events, and, in fact, to defend the causes that affect us,” said Barbagiuans president Louis Ducruet.

Zambroatta, who featured almost 100 times for the Italian national football team, and who played for clubs such as Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan, will also participate in the event, organised by BSG SRL Rome.

Photo by Oliver Sjöström on Unspalsh