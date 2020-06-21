Weather
24 ° C
24°C
17°C
Sunny
Sunday, June 21, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 94 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Palace guards return for daily ceremony

Palace guards return for daily ceremony

By Cassandra Tanti - June 21, 2020

The Prince’s riflemen have taken up their carbines and resumed the ceremonial changing of the guard in front of the Palace, an important tradition witnessed by many tourists each day in Monaco. 

During the Covid-19 health crisis, the daily changing of the guard took place inside the Palace, without ceremony or traditional attire.

It is the first time in its history that the Compagnie des Carabiniers du Prince had not guarded the Palace in full uniform.

On Friday, the masked riflemen resumed their positions in the Palace Square as Prince Albert watched on from the Palace window.

The public are once again welcome to enjoy this ceremony every day at 11.55am. As a precaution, they must wear a mask and respect physical distancing rules.

During the First World War, the riflemen were, for the most part, mobilsed in the French army, so the Palace was guarded by Monegasques and retired riflemen, in civilian clothes.

 

© Photos: Gaetan Luci, Eric Mathon and Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace – Manuel Vitali / Direction of Communication – © DR. Coll. Archives of the Palace of Monaco.

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGottlieb’s anti-drink driving association adds new car to shuttle fleet

Editors pics

June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0
June 18, 2020 | Local News

€300 fine for discarding masks in public

People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.

0
June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

0
June 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Brandi DeCarli, co-founder of Farm from a Box

With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production, helping communities to grow their own food with clean technology.

0

daily

June 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Palace guards return for daily ceremony

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince’s riflemen have taken up their carbines and resumed the ceremonial changing of the guard in front of the Palace, an important tradition witnessed by many tourists each day in Monaco. 

0
June 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Gottlieb’s anti-drink driving association adds new car to shuttle fleet

Cassandra Tanti

Be Safe, the drink-driving awareness association initiated by Princess Stephanie’s daughter Camille Gottlieb, has been gifted with a shuttle car by the National Council.

0
June 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco puts sport on the international agenda

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has initiated a declaration highlighting the important role that sport and physical activity played during the coronavirus crisis and calling on all countries to include these in their Covid-19 recovery plans.

0
June 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Wholesale Trade numbers top €4.5 billion

Stephanie Horsman

The wholesale trade sector achieved an astonishing turnover of more than €4.5 billion in the Principality in 2019, according to the latest report from IMSEE.

0
MORE STORIES

Lucky escape as crane collapses on to...

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Surveillance footage obtained exclusively by Monaco Life shows the terrifying moment a crane collapsed at the Jardin Exotique construction site

Thurs. Feb 9 – Madame by Remi...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 9 February, 8.30pm, Théâtre Princesse Grace Madame by Rémi De Vos featuring Catherine Jacob Information: +377 93 25 32 27