Palace welcomes children for Christmas

Friday, December 20, 2019
News
Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France
Photos: Prince’s Palace Facbook page, © Eric Mathon/Palais Princier
Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.
The government has announced the trial of a free bus service throughout the Principality during the busy summer period next year.
The architecturally exciting new home of the International University of Monaco has been officially inaugurated by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and National Council President Stéphane Valeri.