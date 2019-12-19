Weather
Friday, December 20, 2019

News

Breaking News

Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France

Palace welcomes children for Christmas

By Cassandra Tanti - December 19, 2019

Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.

More than 600 children, ranging in ages from five to 12 years old, were invited to the Palace on Wednesday 18th December to celebrate an early Christmas with the Sovereign Prince, Princess Charlene and Princess Stephanie’s daughter and son, Camille Gottlieb and Louis Ducruet.  

The children, all adorned in white elf hats, were first treated to a show by a group of young dancers dressed in traditional Monegasque costumes with little fur trimmed capes, to add a holiday touch. Then they got to see a hip-hop dance performance in the Throne Room, a decidedly modern addition to this traditional event, which dates back to the 1950’s.

The kids moved onto the main event, where they received gifts and treats from the Sovereign Prince, the Princess, Ms Gottlieb and Mr Ducruet.

This custom is unique amongst European royals and is certainly one of the most-beloved. Princess Grace started the tradition when she was still new to Monaco and opened the Palace to underprivileged children for a special afternoon. It was a hit with the kids, no surprise there, and she and Prince Rainier III decided to make it a yearly event.  

The whole Palace springs into action weeks before the event, preparing gifts and entertainment – which has progressed from Princess Grace pulling strings in Hollywood to obtain old Disney cartoons to show, to today’s live spectacles.

The Grimaldi family has also sent out Christmas cards, this year featuring Princess Charlene in a stunning red gown, the Prince looking casually smart and the twins as cherubically adorable as ever.

Photos: Prince's Palace Facbook page, © Eric Mathon/Palais Princier

 

October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

July 15, 2019 | Local News

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

July 11, 2019 | Business & Finance

Transition Forum concludes with optimism and focus on solutions

Repeated calls to action emerged as the overwhelming part of proceedings at the second edition of the 2019 Transition Forum in Monaco.

December 19, 2019 | Business & Finance

Palace welcomes children for Christmas

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.

December 19, 2019 | Business & Finance

Prince Albert’s daughter releases new single

Cassandra Tanti

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.

December 18, 2019 | Business & Finance

Government approves free bus trial

Cassandra Tanti

The government has announced the trial of a free bus service throughout the Principality during the busy summer period next year.

December 13, 2019 | Business & Finance

The IUM inaugurates its new premises

Cassandra Tanti

The architecturally exciting new home of the International University of Monaco has been officially inaugurated by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and National Council President Stéphane Valeri. 

A shock at No Finish Line Sunday

Local News Staff Writer -
nfltent
On Sunday, November 13, late morning, a man in his sixties suffered a heart attack on the No Finish Line (NFL) course, and despite an immediate response from the fire department and SMUR (the Mobile Emergency and Resuscitation Service), the victim could not be revived. “All the Children & Future volunteers and team offer their deepest condolences to the victim’s family,” NFL shares with Monaco Life. “This is the first death in the 17-year history of the race.” Children & Future decided yesterday to pay tribute to the Paris attack victims who died November 13, 2015, and from 6 pm Sunday, 130 candles were lit under the Chapiteau in their honour, and in remembrance of the NFL participant who passed away earlier in the day. NFL also tell Monaco Life that more than 4,000 people took part in No Finish Line in the first 24 hours, racking up more than 54,600 kilometres, including 97-year-old Anne Casey, who completed the circuit twice for a total of 2.8 kilometres. READ MORE: No Finish Line kicked off Saturday READ MORE: Monaco Life’s Top 10 List for participating in No Finish Line 2016

IM2S commits to energy transition

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Monaco's transition to an eco-friendly economy continues with another key institution signing the National Pact for the Transition of Energy.