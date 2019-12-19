Palace welcomes children for Christmas

On Sunday, November 13, late morning, a man in his sixties suffered a heart attack on the No Finish Line (NFL) course, and despite an immediate response from the fire department and SMUR (the Mobile Emergency and Resuscitation Service), the victim could not be revived. “All the Children & Future volunteers and team offer their deepest condolences to the victim’s family,” NFL shares with Monaco Life. “This is the first death in the 17-year history of the race.” Children & Future decided yesterday to pay tribute to the Paris attack victims who died November 13, 2015, and from 6 pm Sunday, 130 candles were lit under the Chapiteau in their honour, and in remembrance of the NFL participant who passed away earlier in the day. NFL also tell Monaco Life that more than 4,000 people took part in No Finish Line in the first 24 hours, racking up more than 54,600 kilometres, including 97-year-old Anne Casey, who completed the circuit twice for a total of 2.8 kilometres.