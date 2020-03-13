Panic buying grips Monaco

Friday, March 13, 2020
Monaco's 2nd case of Covid-19 has been confirmed, as authorities track patient's movements and contacts of the past few days
Authorities have been forced to reassure residents that there is no supply problem amid panic buying in the Principality.
Scenes of empty supermarket shelves and hour-long queues at checkouts have been witnessed on Friday after the Monaco government stepped up efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak by closing schools.
Corinne Bertani, National Council representative at the Trade Observatory, released a statement at around midday, saying:
“Following the announcement of some measures to stop the spread of #coronavirus, many Monegasques and residents are questioning supermarket supply. In the face of this concern, which has been manifested by irrational over-consumption phenomena in recent days, I have taken the care to contact all the leaders of the main supermarkets, including Carrefour, Super U, Casino and Intérmarche.
There is no and there will be no supply problem. The respective directions have all sent me the same message: You can reassure the inhabitants of the Principality. There’s no problem.”
It seems online shopping is also effected, with normal delivery times blown-out by up to a week.
The National Council is asking the government to introduce additional measures to protect the Principality and its economy amid the Covid-19 epidemic.
The Monaco Humanitarian Collective released their 2019 report with some sunny news, particularly important in these dark times.
As more Uber-type drivers flaunt the law, Monaco has reacted with measures to protect the legitimate taxis of the Principality.