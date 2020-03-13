Weather
Friday, March 13, 2020

Monaco's 2nd case of Covid-19 has been confirmed, as authorities track patient's movements and contacts of the past few days

Panic buying grips Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - March 13, 2020

Authorities have been forced to reassure residents that there is no supply problem amid panic buying in the Principality.

Scenes of empty supermarket shelves and hour-long queues at checkouts have been witnessed on Friday after the Monaco government stepped up efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak by closing schools.

Corinne Bertani, National Council representative at the Trade Observatory, released a statement at around midday, saying:

“Following the announcement of some measures to stop the spread of #coronavirus, many Monegasques and residents are questioning supermarket supply. In the face of this concern, which has been manifested by irrational over-consumption phenomena in recent days, I have taken the care to contact all the leaders of the main supermarkets, including Carrefour, Super U, Casino and Intérmarche.
There is no and there will be no supply problem. The respective directions have all sent me the same message: You can reassure the inhabitants of the Principality. There’s no problem.”

It seems online shopping is also effected, with normal delivery times blown-out by up to a week.

 

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

July 15, 2019 | Business & Finance

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

March 13, 2020

March 12, 2020

Council calls for “united front”

The National Council is asking the government to introduce additional measures to protect the Principality and its economy amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

March 12, 2020

428 children’s lives saved

The Monaco Humanitarian Collective released their 2019 report with some sunny news, particularly important in these dark times.

March 12, 2020

Uber drivers given a warning

As more Uber-type drivers flaunt the law, Monaco has reacted with measures to protect the legitimate taxis of the Principality.

Prince inaugurates exhibition with Ségolène Royal

[caption id="attachment_30310" align="alignnone" width="2025"]Photo: © Axel Bastello/Palais Princier Photo: © Axel Bastello/Palais Princier[/caption] Tuesday night the inauguration of the photographic exhibition on dolphins, whales and sperm whales, which regularly frequent the waters of the Mediterranean, took place in the presence of Prince Albert at the Galerie des Pêcheurs. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="30307,30312,30311,30308,30306"] Also in attendance for the special event, Ségolène Royal, Ambassador for Arctic and Antarctic Poles and Special Envoy for the Implementation of the International Solar Alliance, Fannie Dubois, Executive Secretary of the PELAGOS Agreement, Florence Descroix-Comanducci, Executive Secretary of the ACCOBAMS Agreement, Cyril Gomez, Director General of the Ministry of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development and Chair of the Meeting of the Parties to the PELAGOS Agreement and HE Bernard Fautrier, Vice-President of the PA2F. [caption id="attachment_30309" align="alignnone" width="2025"]Photo: © Axel Bastello/Palais Princier Photo: © Axel Bastello/Palais Princier[/caption] The inauguration was followed by a Memorandum of Understanding between the Secretariats ACCOBAMS and PELAGOS agreements.

https://monacolife.net/new-impetus-for-the-pelagos-agreement/

Thurs. Oct 5 – Sat Oct 7...

From Thursday 5 to Saturday 7 October, Yacht Club of Monaco: “YA !” Exhibition on the theme “Yachting and Art”, organised by the Yacht Club of Monaco. For information, call: + 377 93 10 63 00