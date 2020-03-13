Panic buying grips Monaco

Authorities have been forced to reassure residents that there is no supply problem amid panic buying in the Principality.

Scenes of empty supermarket shelves and hour-long queues at checkouts have been witnessed on Friday after the Monaco government stepped up efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak by closing schools.

Corinne Bertani, National Council representative at the Trade Observatory, released a statement at around midday, saying:

“Following the announcement of some measures to stop the spread of #coronavirus, many Monegasques and residents are questioning supermarket supply. In the face of this concern, which has been manifested by irrational over-consumption phenomena in recent days, I have taken the care to contact all the leaders of the main supermarkets, including Carrefour, Super U, Casino and Intérmarche.

There is no and there will be no supply problem. The respective directions have all sent me the same message: You can reassure the inhabitants of the Principality. There’s no problem.”

It seems online shopping is also effected, with normal delivery times blown-out by up to a week.