Panthera Solutions secures 2nd European award

Monaco-based Panthera Solutions has again been named Best Financial Service Provider Europe, excluding banks, by the international magazine The European in its 2020 awards.

The European magazine, in a syndicated media agreement with the Thomson Reuters Group, hold the annual European Global Banking and Finance Awards to honour financial institutions in different categories. It recognises organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd and are consequently moving their industries forward. Good governance, the capacity to influence and innovate, while providing standards of excellence are highly important areas amongst others.

Their award programs are tailored to provide a detailed analysis of the best universally in all market divisions, and were evaluated by a judging panel with extensive experience across a range of sectors, supported by a highly dedicated research team.

“We are particularly proud to be winning this award for the second year running, which further underscores the dedication and commitment behind the Panthera team and the importance we place on the quality of our intervention framework,” said Markus Schuller, Founder Managing Partner of Panthera Solutions. “Despite the uncertainty and challenges 2020 has brought, we have remained committed to pushing forward and adapting, such as converting much of the Panthera Academy to online and thus continuing to provide those services to clients despite travel limitations.

Managing Partner Biljana Kling added: “I am perhaps more delighted with this second award that Panthera has won than the first, simply as it shows we are able to maintain a very high quality of service with our clients and the Panthera team should be extremely proud of that. Transforming the investment decision making process for an investor, demands a skilful approach and intervention and Panthera are continually pushing the boundaries of this exciting field and development.”

Photo: Gregory Gadzinski, Luca Signoretti, Biljana Kling, Markus Schuller, Victoria Barker, Matthias Strolz of Panthera Solutions