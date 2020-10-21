Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Oct. brings total to 273: 5 hospitalised - 1 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 residents, 36 home monitored, 231 healed, 1 resident death

Panthera Solutions secures 2nd European award

Panthera Solutions secures 2nd European award

By Cassandra Tanti - October 21, 2020

Monaco-based Panthera Solutions has again been named Best Financial Service Provider Europe, excluding banks, by the international magazine The European in its 2020 awards. 

The European magazine, in a syndicated media agreement with the Thomson Reuters Group, hold the annual European Global Banking and Finance Awards to honour financial institutions in different categories. It recognises organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd and are consequently moving their industries forward. Good governance, the capacity to influence and innovate, while providing standards of excellence are highly important areas amongst others.

Their award programs are tailored to provide a detailed analysis of the best universally in all market divisions, and were evaluated by a judging panel with extensive experience across a range of sectors, supported by a highly dedicated research team.

“We are particularly proud to be winning this award for the second year running, which further underscores the dedication and commitment behind the Panthera team and the importance we place on the quality of our intervention framework,” said Markus Schuller, Founder Managing Partner of Panthera Solutions. “Despite the uncertainty and challenges 2020 has brought, we have remained committed to pushing forward and adapting, such as converting much of the Panthera Academy to online and thus continuing to provide those services to clients despite travel limitations.

Managing Partner Biljana Kling added: “I am perhaps more delighted with this second award that Panthera has won than the first, simply as it shows we are able to maintain a very high quality of service with our clients and the Panthera team should be extremely proud of that. Transforming the investment decision making process for an investor, demands a skilful approach and intervention and Panthera are continually pushing the boundaries of this exciting field and development.”

 

Photo: Gregory Gadzinski, Luca Signoretti, Biljana Kling, Markus Schuller, Victoria Barker, Matthias Strolz of Panthera Solutions

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCap d’Ail bid to name school after slain teacher
Next articleRed Cross amasses €175,000 for Storm Alex victims

Editors pics

October 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco-owned port in Italy opens for business

The highly-anticipated Cala del Forte port in Ventimiglia, intended to handle overflow from the Principality, is now officially open, marking a new era for the Italian seaside town and Monaco.

0
October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0
October 8, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: MonacoTech Director Lionel Galfré

Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.

0
September 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

1st quarter results show 74% loss in turnover

The health crisis is thwarting the recovery efforts of Monaco’s largest employer, SBM, which saw profits plummet this summer ahead of a “very difficult” winter.

0

daily

October 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Partnership boosts digital transition support

Cassandra Tanti

Actis and Docaposte are now official partners and ready to help Monegasque companies in their journeys to a digital transition with the new online platform mademat.mc.

0
October 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Panthera Solutions secures 2nd European award

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco-based Panthera Solutions has again been named Best Financial Service Provider Europe, excluding banks, by the international magazine The European in its 2020 awards. 

0
October 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

New ambassadors: Lithuania, Armenia, Colombia and Ethiopia

Cassandra Tanti

Four new ambassadors have presented their Letters of Credence to HSH Prince Albert and have been officially welcomed by the Monaco government.

0
October 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

What can €3 million get you in the prime global property market?

Staff Writer

While the high-end property market may attract a certain type of buyer wherever you are in the world, the property you can secure differs greatly from one market to the next.

0
MORE STORIES

Hôtel de Paris earns 5th star

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
The Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has received a 5th star, the highest level, in the international rankings of the esteemed Forbes Travel Guide 2020.

Protecting HNWIs

According to security expert Matthias Fitzthum, drones and staff pose the biggest risks to HNWIs, family offices and top executives. And the Covid-19 crisis has only made the situation worse.