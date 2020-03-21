Parks, beaches now out of bounds

The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Friday 20th March and took effect immediately.

Beaches that are now closed to the public are:

The breakwater around the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club

The Méridien Beach Plaza private beach

The entire Larvotto Cove

The Portier Cove

The dykes of Port Hercule including the Lucciana pier, the Rainier-III quay and the Stefano-Casiraghi promenade

The Pêcheurs beach and path

The entire eastern bank of Fontvieille

The western bank of Fontvieille that is part of Monaco

“For reasons of health precautions, knowing that the Covid-19 virus remains active for several hours on inert surfaces, the Prince’s Government has also decided to close access to public parks and gardens as well as the use of children’s play areas until further notice.”

The government reminds citizens that – in addition to essential business trips which cannot be postponed – only individual trips (not in groups), brief and close to the home, are authorised and for the following sole reasons:

To purchase supplies necessary for professional activity and purchases of basic necessities in establishments and local shops authorised to welcome the public;

For health reasons;

For compelling family reasons, for assistance to vulnerable persons or childcare;

For the individual physical activity of people, excluding any collective sports practice, and for the needs of pets.

“The government urges all residents to respect the provisions, the only effective way to break the chain of transmission of the virus. Everyone is responsible for everyone’s safety.”