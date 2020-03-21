Parks, beaches now out of bounds

Saturday, March 21, 2020
The Palace has revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus but says that his health “raises no concern”
The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Friday 20th March and took effect immediately.
Beaches that are now closed to the public are:
“For reasons of health precautions, knowing that the Covid-19 virus remains active for several hours on inert surfaces, the Prince’s Government has also decided to close access to public parks and gardens as well as the use of children’s play areas until further notice.”
The government reminds citizens that – in addition to essential business trips which cannot be postponed – only individual trips (not in groups), brief and close to the home, are authorised and for the following sole reasons:
“The government urges all residents to respect the provisions, the only effective way to break the chain of transmission of the virus. Everyone is responsible for everyone’s safety.”
The Principality is now offering home delivery of medicine to people during this period of self-isolation.
With only so many Netflix series to binge watch, people will soon be looking for other things to keep themselves and their families occupied during lockdown.
The council is offering a free delivery service for fresh produce purchased from the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets.
Answering the questions you may have surrounding France's new lockdown measures which are now in force across the country.