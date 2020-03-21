Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
12.9 ° C
15 °
11.1 °
71%
1kmh
20%
Sun
14 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
7 °
Saturday, March 21, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The Palace has revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus but says that his health “raises no concern”

Parks, beaches now out of bounds

Parks, beaches now out of bounds

By Cassandra Tanti - March 21, 2020

The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Friday 20th March and took effect immediately.

Beaches that are now closed to the public are:

  • The breakwater around the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club
  • The Méridien Beach Plaza private beach
  • The entire Larvotto Cove
  • The Portier Cove
  • The dykes of Port Hercule including the Lucciana pier, the Rainier-III quay and the Stefano-Casiraghi promenade
  • The Pêcheurs beach and path
  • The entire eastern bank of Fontvieille
  • The western bank of Fontvieille that is part of Monaco

“For reasons of health precautions, knowing that the Covid-19 virus remains active for several hours on inert surfaces, the Prince’s Government has also decided to close access to public parks and gardens as well as the use of children’s play areas until further notice.”

The government reminds citizens that – in addition to essential business trips which cannot be postponed – only individual trips (not in groups), brief and close to the home, are authorised and for the following sole reasons:

  • To purchase supplies necessary for professional activity and purchases of basic necessities in establishments and local shops authorised to welcome the public;
  • For health reasons;
  • For compelling family reasons, for assistance to vulnerable persons or childcare;
  • For the individual physical activity of people, excluding any collective sports practice, and for the needs of pets.

“The government urges all residents to respect the provisions, the only effective way to break the chain of transmission of the virus. Everyone is responsible for everyone’s safety.”

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco boosts recovery package

Editors pics

March 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Parks, beaches now out of bounds

The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Saturday 20th March and took effect immediately.

0
March 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pharmacy home delivery during confinement

The Principality is now offering home delivery of medicine to people during this period of self-isolation.

0
March 2, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Keep calm and spoil yourself

I call my best medicine 'The three magic S’s: Sport, Salon, Spa!'

0
December 23, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0

daily

March 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pharmacy home delivery during confinement

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality is now offering home delivery of medicine to people during this period of self-isolation.

0
March 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Life in lockdown: Fitness

Stephanie Horsman

With only so many Netflix series to binge watch, people will soon be looking for other things to keep themselves and their families occupied during lockdown.

0
March 18, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Fresh fruit and vegetable markets remain open

Cassandra Tanti

The council is offering a free delivery service for fresh produce purchased from the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets.

0
March 17, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

France’s lockdown explained

Cassandra Tanti

Answering the questions you may have surrounding France's new lockdown measures which are now in force across the country.

0
MORE STORIES

Malizia II-Yacht Club de Monaco returns to...

After four months in the yard for nearly 5,000 hours of winter maintenance, the Principality of Monaco’s IMOCA 60’ racing yacht, Malizia II-Yacht Club de Monaco, is back on the race circuit for the season with Boris Herrmann at the helm.

Fresh fruit and vegetable markets remain open

The council is offering a free delivery service for fresh produce purchased from the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets.