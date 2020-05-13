Weather
21 ° C
21°C
15°C
Sunny Intervals
Thursday, May 14, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 96: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Parks reopen in Alpes-Maritimes

Parks reopen in Alpes-Maritimes

By Stephanie Horsman - May 13, 2020

If you’ve been gasping to get out and stretch your legs after the long weeks of lockdown, you’re in luck. Nineteen nature parks have reopened to the public in the Alpes-Maritimes and are ready for hikers, walkers and nature lovers alike to enjoy… responsibly.

From 17th March, all of the region’s nature parks were closed due to the health crisis, but the ban was lifted on 12th May for all the parks in Alpes-Maritimes.

As the sun and warmth returns to the region, thoughts of heading off into the great outdoors grow. Couple that with the likely extra girth accumulated during the confinement period, and a bit of exercise sounds just the ticket. But the Departmental Council is reminding park users that this newfound freedom comes with responsibilities.  

“The reopening of departmental natural parks implies that visitors strictly respect the instructions for social distancing (at least 1 metre between people) and respect for barrier gestures. Groupings of more than 10 people will be strictly prohibited,” directs the council.

Other notable restrictions include the fenced areas in the Vaugrenier parks in Villeneuve-Loubet, La Valmasque in the municipalities of Mougins-Valbonne, Estienne d’Orves in Nice, and the Maison de la Nature located in the Grande Corniche park in Eze. For the time being, activities offered in these parks are cancelled until 31st May.

Fitness areas will be accessible, except for those at Cros de Casté park in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. 

The sports routes from La Valmasque to Mougins-Valbonne, Lac du Broc, Grande Corniche, Roquevignon to Grasse, Sinodon to Roquefort-les-Pins, and Vaugrenier to Villeneuve-Loubet parks will be open. All toilets will also be accessible.

Police will be patrolling the areas however, ensuring the rules are enforced.

The list of parks that have been reopened is as follows:  

Parc de la Brague in Antibes, Biot and Valbonne

Cros Casté Park in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

Parc de la Grande Corniche in La Trinité, Villefranche-sur-Mer, Èze and La Turbie

Estérel Park in Mandelieu-La Napoule and Théoule-sur-Mer

Parc du Lac du Broc au Broc

Estéron park in Roquestéron and La Roque in Provence

Estienne d’Orves Park in Nice

Paradou Park in Vallauris

Plan des Noves Park in Vence

Pointe de l’Aiguille Park in Théoule-sur-Mer

Parc des Rives du Loup in Cagnes-sur-Mer, La Colle-sur-Loup and Villeneuve-Loubet

Parc des Rives du Var in the heart of the Var valley

Roquevignon Park in Grasse

San Peyre Park in Mandelieu-la-Napoule

Sinodon Park, in Roquefort-les-Pins

Ubac Foran Park in Menton

Parc de la Valmasque in Mougins and Valbonne

Vaugrenier Park in Villeneuve-Loubet

Vinaigrier Park in Nice

 

 

Photo: Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleDigital Solar and Energy Boat Challenge
Next articleLeclerc re-signs with Ferrari until 2024

Editors pics

April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  

0
April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0
March 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Staying emotionally healthy during Covid-19

Psychotherapist Gavin Sharpe explains how we can all stay emotionally resilient while our Principality is in lockdown.

0

daily

May 13, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Parks reopen in Alpes-Maritimes

Stephanie Horsman

Nineteen nature parks have reopened to the public in the Alpes-Maritimes and are ready for hikers, walkers and nature lovers alike to enjoy… responsibly."

0
May 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

La not le Covid-19

Cassandra Tanti

The French Academy has officially given Covid-19 a female gender, discouraging further usage of “le” disease.  

0
May 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Eddie Jordan: always on the move in Monaco 

Simon Pavitt

Simon Pavitt speaks with Eddie Jordan OBE, the Irish former F1 team owner, entrepreneur, TV personality and philanthropist, about finding meaning beyond his day to day business.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

Cassandra Tanti

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
MORE STORIES

Moët Hennessy goes ‘green’

Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.

14th Monaco Classic Week ends with air...

Monaco Classic Week - La Belle Classe has drawn to a close with the finest yachts being awarded by YCM President HSH Prince Albert II.  