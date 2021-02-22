Weather
16 ° C
16°C
7°C
Sunny
Tuesday, February 23, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

15 Covid cases on 22 Feb, 42 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 112 home monitored, 1,657 recoveries, 22 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated

Partial lockdown ordered for French Riviera

Partial lockdown ordered for French Riviera

By Cassandra Tanti - February 22, 2021

The Alpes-Maritimes will be placed in to lockdown for the next two weekends as authorities try to counteract a circulation of Covid-19 in the department that is said to be “out of control”.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes, Bernard Gonzalez, and follows a visit to Nice by France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran On Saturday.

Mr Gonzalez revealed that the incidence rate in the Alpes-Maritimes is now 588 per 100,000 inhabitants, three times higher than the national average.

The situation in Nice is even worse, with the incidence rate reaching as high 735.

In an effort to slow down the contamination rate, linked to the more contagious UK variant, a number of tighter restrictions are coming in to play.

Weekend lockdown

For the next two weekends starting 26th February, a lockdown will kick in at 6pm Friday and remain in place until 6am Monday. Similar to the first lockdown in March 2020, trips to buy groceries, walk the dog or get some exercise will be possible but documentation will be needed and activity is limited to a five-kilometre radius with a one-hour deadline.

The restriction will apply to municipalities stretching from Menton to Théoule-sur-Mer, and take in Nice, Antibes and Cannes.

“The coastal strip of the department is particularly concerned because it concentrates a significant mixing of the population every day,” said Bernard Gonzalez, adding that the aim is “to preserve as much as possible the populations of the valleys, already hard hit by Storm Alex” in October. Around 90% of the department’s population is therefore affected by the measure.

Business closures

The prefect also announced that businesses and retail stores over 5,000 m² will be closed in the Alpes-Maritimes from Tuesday 23rd February for a period of 15 days, with the exception of food stores and pharmacies.

Border checks and random tests

Controls at the Nice Côte d’Azur airport and at the Italian border will be stepped up, said the prefect. “For foreign travelers who will arrive at the airports of the department, there will be PCR tests which can be performed on entire flights chosen at random.”

Vaccination boost

The Alpes-Maritimes is receiving 4,000 more doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine on Monday, adding to the 90,000 doses earmarked for the department and set to be delivered by the end of March. The next stage of the inoculation programme is also kicking into gear, with people aged 50 to 64 and suffering co-morbidities invited to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

GPs in France will be able to administer Covid vaccinations from this Thursday, although doses are said to be extremely limited.

 

Photo by Monaco Life

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleWill you accept the challenge?
Next articleSecuring the Jardin Exotique for centuries to come

Editors pics

February 19, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Princess Grace Award winner Lucien Postlewaite

In this month's interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Brisa Trinchero catches up with acclaimed Principal Dancer Lucien Postlewaite about his career at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

0
February 19, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Committee unveils 2nd women’s rights report

The latest report on women’s rights in Monaco has just been released, detailing the advances made in 2020 including the tabling of a new bill to strengthen legislation on sexual violence.

0
February 17, 2021 | Business & Finance

Understanding bitcoin and the great crypto boom

In our Q&A with Daniel Coheur, co-founder of Tokeny in Monaco, we explore what is behind the monumental rise of bitcoin and the paradigm shift from centralised to decentralised finance.

0
February 16, 2021 | Culture

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

0

daily

February 23, 2021 | Culture

Entire flights now being tested at Nice airport

Stephanie Horsman

In a first for Nice Côte d’Azur airport, over a hundred passengers were given PCR tests upon landing in the French Riviera on Monday, marking the start of a new world order in Covid travel.

0
February 23, 2021 | Culture

Prince’s foundation launches Environmental Photography Prize

Stephanie Horsman

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is marking its 15th anniversary with an international photography competition for the best environmentally-focused snaps.

0
February 22, 2021 | Culture

Securing the Jardin Exotique for centuries to come

Stephanie Horsman

The Jardin Exotique will remain closed to the public until 2022 as the council battles unexpected hurdles renovating one of Monaco’s national landmarks.

0
February 22, 2021 | Culture

Will you accept the challenge?

Stephanie Horsman

British world-record holder Paula Radcliffe is challenging the students of Monaco and their families to practice a minimum of 15 minutes physical activity per day for the 'Two-15 Challenge'.

0
MORE STORIES

French rail strike takes its toll

Local News Staff Writer -
Rail services in France were hit hard again on Wednesday, the second day of a two-day stoppage. An estimated 86 percent of trains failed to run during the day, with tempers running high and reports of police being deployed to quell trouble. This week’s strike is a taste of things to come, with similar stoppages planned every week until the end of June – and maybe even across the summer. A group of trade unions is protesting against plans by President Macron to rationalise France’s rail service, the efficiency of which is compromised by the special status of rail workers and benefits not to found in other sectors, such as 28 days paid holiday per year, retirement at 52, and jobs for life after a two and a half year probationary period. Average wages for rail workers are also slightly higher than the French average, at €3,090 per month. International rail services have also been affected, with five services from London to Paris and two services from London to Brussels and Lille cancelled on Wednesday. The French rail service currently loses € billion each year, and the government is committed to major reform. It will take several weeks to see if it’s the government or the unions who win the battle, but history does not present much hope for the reformers. A similar stand-off 20 years ago resulted in a government climbdown.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/frances-minister-of-transport-loses-patience-with-sncf/

Wed. March 29 – 4th Monaco Mental...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 29 March, 5 pm, Variety Theatre 4th Monaco Mental Health Meeting: “The Future Belongs to the Patient: What About You?” Admission is free but places are limited Information: 06 03 96 00 40