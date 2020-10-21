Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Oct. brings total to 273: 5 hospitalised - 1 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 residents, 36 home monitored, 231 healed, 1 resident death

Partnership boosts digital transition support

Partnership boosts digital transition support

By Cassandra Tanti - October 21, 2020

Actis and Docaposte are now official partners and ready to help Monegasque companies in their journeys to a digital transition with the new online platform mademat.mc.

Monaco-based Actis, a subsidiary of the Telis Group, has joined forces with Docaposte, the digital branch of La Poste Group, to support Monaco’s companies in their digital transitions.

The website offers to “manage the professional exchanges of companies and institutions with their dedicated audiences…customers, suppliers, administrations, citizens, internal audiences, etc.” by giving companies one place to store, access, organise, sign and send documents.

The partnership brings together two reputable agencies to fulfil the same goal: helping Monaco make the leap to become a completely digital society in the coming years.

“The combination of know-how and solutions from Docaposte and Actis makes it possible to offer a secure and complete digital transition to Monegasque companies,” says Marion Soler, CEO of ACTIS. “We are delighted with this collaboration, which will bring the best to the Principality.”

Gérard Ca, Managing Agent for Docaposte, adds that his company is “delighted with this partnership which allows us to offer Monegasque companies trustworthy solutions, in full compliance with regulations.”

The website allows data to be stored in a protected cloud, which can be accessed at any time and helps classify, index and archive company paperwork, sends invoices and e-billing information through secure links, and allows for e-signatures to prevent the need for printed documents. It all makes for an easy and convenient option for many businesses looking to make the switch.

Actis has been around since 2003 providing risk prevention solutions for clients, as well as offering the first eco-responsible data centre in Monaco.

Docaposte, with 6,400 employees and nearly 70 sites in France, helps companies to optimise and digitise their business processes, as well as their customer, employee, supplier and citizen relationship paths.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNew app lets you buy unsold items
Next articleMore restrictions likely for towns surrounding Monaco

Editors pics

October 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco-owned port in Italy opens for business

The highly-anticipated Cala del Forte port in Ventimiglia, intended to handle overflow from the Principality, is now officially open, marking a new era for the Italian seaside town and Monaco.

0
October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0
October 8, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: MonacoTech Director Lionel Galfré

Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.

0
September 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

1st quarter results show 74% loss in turnover

The health crisis is thwarting the recovery efforts of Monaco’s largest employer, SBM, which saw profits plummet this summer ahead of a “very difficult” winter.

0

daily

October 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Partnership boosts digital transition support

Cassandra Tanti

Actis and Docaposte are now official partners and ready to help Monegasque companies in their journeys to a digital transition with the new online platform mademat.mc.

0
October 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Panthera Solutions secures 2nd European award

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco-based Panthera Solutions has again been named Best Financial Service Provider Europe, excluding banks, by the international magazine The European in its 2020 awards. 

0
October 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

New ambassadors: Lithuania, Armenia, Colombia and Ethiopia

Cassandra Tanti

Four new ambassadors have presented their Letters of Credence to HSH Prince Albert and have been officially welcomed by the Monaco government.

0
October 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

What can €3 million get you in the prime global property market?

Staff Writer

While the high-end property market may attract a certain type of buyer wherever you are in the world, the property you can secure differs greatly from one market to the next.

0
MORE STORIES

Shades of Sir and Lady Green

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1358" align="alignleft" width="177"]Former BHS owner Sir Philip Green Photo: Katie Former BHS owner Sir Philip Green Photo: Katie[/caption] Money Week, which describes itself as the UK’s best-selling business weekly, and the well-respected Sunday Times have been taking a look at Monaco and its connections with Sir Philip Green and Lady Tina, or rather, their connections with Monaco and an emerging image problem. Starting with the rather overused Somerset Maugham’s saying about “a sunny place for shady people”, which the writer applied to the entire Riviera and not just the Principality, the journalists speculate about the future residency of Lady Tina and alleged concern in high places that Sir Philip Green is giving the principality a bad name. In the light of all the publicity about BHS, even Monaco, says Katie Glass in The Sunday Times, “felt squeamish” watching the king of UK retail take possession of a new £100 million yacht. One of his neighbours thinks he’s “dragging the whole principality into the dirt”. Glass describes Le Roccabella, the building where he has an apartment, as “an ugly beige rectangle with orange awnings flapping over narrow balconies”. Ugly, yes, but not cheap. You won’t get a flat in the 27-storey block for less than £20 million. But while the architecture may be as overrated as the beaches, Monaco has its advantages if you don’t like tax. And if you want to show off. “Rich people come to Monaco to peacock,” explains a regular. “To parade their new bigger boat, the new car, the new girlfriend.” Gaudy displays of wealth, says Glass, are encouraged and everyone looks like Philip Green: “Ronseal tan, thinning hair, mobile phone glued to hand”. Glass walks to Twiga, where two Russian footballers allegedly spent £210,000 on 500 bottles of champagne, then goes to Alain Ducasse’s restaurant, La Trattoria, one of Green’s favourites, where you can get lamb chops for £38. “I sit beneath pink-lit palm trees and faux Roman columns wondering if this was where Green planned his toga party 60th birthday, when he blew £5 million flying 200 people … to Cyprus.” It’s just the place where Green would fit in, says Glass. “I hear he likes it flash.” A Monaco neighbour describes him as “rude and nasty … He always to a certain extent paid for his company by entertaining people to such ridiculous extravagance that they’d go along because they fancied the party rather than because they liked him. But once you’ve gone past a certain point of reputation, even the inducement of being flown around the world or staying in a sumptuous hotel isn’t enough.”

Update on local businesses

The first Retail Trade Observatory meeting has been held since lockdown to discuss government actions to jumpstart business and what local merchants are doing to make Monaco an attractive retail centre.