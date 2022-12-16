Partnership renewed between CFM Indosuez Wealth Management and Oceanographic Institute

CFM Indosuez Wealth Management has continued its commitment to protect the oceans in renewing its partnership with the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco, a key player in the Principality’s sustainability strategy.

As part of this partnership, the Oceanographic Institute will continue to provide CFM Indosuez with its expertise in terms of blue economy and blue finance, in connection with the major challenges facing the oceans. The bank’s clients will benefit from dedicated conferences and private visits to the Oceanographic Museum, and its employees will be able to take part in the projects carried out by the Oceanographic Institute as part of solidarity days.

CFM Indosuez was a forerunner in Monaco in 2002 with the first Monegasque fund dedicated to sustainable development. It has since strengthened its blue finance offer with two solidarity-based structured products in 2021 and 2022, called CFM Indosuez Oceano. These products, structured by Crédit Agricole CIB, include a solidarity component in the form of a donation made by clients, with a participation from CFM Indosuez and Crédit Agricole CIB.

As a result, €171,000 was raised in 2021 and €186,000 in 2022 and donated to the Oceanographic Institute in support of its Mission Polaire programme and its actions to preserve the oceans and marine ecosystems.

“The support provided by CFM Indosuez to the Oceanographic Institute is one of the pillars of our commitment to the protection of the Ocean, alongside the blue finance that we are actively developing,” said Mathieu Ferragut, CEO of CFM Indosuez, at a partnership renewal signing on Thursday 15th December. “Together with all our employees, who are involved in the Oceanographic Institute’s projects via Citizen Days, we are very happy to continue our partnership with this major player in environmental mediation, whose values and attachment to the Principality we share.”

“The Oceanographic Institute and CFM Indosuez share a common ambition, that of a more sustainable future for the planet and the Ocean,” added Robert Calcagno, Oceanographic Institute CEO. “We are delighted to continue this privileged partnership, for its valuable financial contribution and the operational commitment of its employees to our projects. The support of CFM Indosuez is essential for deploying ever stronger collective action and mobilisation.”

Photo: CFM Indosuez CEO Mathieu Ferragut and Oceanographic Institute CEO Robert Calcagno, Michel Dagnino