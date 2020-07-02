Partnership to boost energy transition efforts

Friday, July 3, 2020
News
Three new cases of Covid-19 on 2 July brings total in Monaco to 106: 6 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death
Photo: Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux © Manuel Vitali Communication Department
Artcurial is preparing to take up its summer quarters at the Hôtel Hermitage for the Summer Auction from 16th to 21st July.
The legendary Monte Carlo Casino is appealing to a whole new generation of players, launching on Friday the world’s first ever connected French roulette game.
The MEB has met with the Economic Development Department to strengthen collaborations and learn more about the role of each group.
A Charles III College student and two of his family members have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting a trace and test operation in Monaco.