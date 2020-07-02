Partnership to boost energy transition efforts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezO_uOv7LZs The World Economic Forum has confirmed that Monaco is the most expensive city in the world for real estate prices. One million dollars will buy 17 square metres in the Principality, far ahead in terms of cost of other Top 10 most expensive cities such as New York, London, Geneva and Hong Kong. In Sydney, the “cheapest” city in the ranking, one million dollars buys an apartment of 59 square metres. Several factors explain Monaco’s popularity, including its tax-friendly policies, the quality of life – counting not only fine restaurants and world-class entertainment, but also education and a high level of personal security, with one police officer for every 70 people. READ ALSO https://monacolife.net/?p=13605 READ ALSO https://monacolife.net/?p=13071