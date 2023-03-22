Party season begins with Coya and Jimmy’z reopenings

Gasping for a Pisco Sour? Desperate for a dancefloor? Jimmy’z is kicking off its party season this weekend and Coya is hot on its heels.

Why wait for summer weather to be in a summer frame of mind?

Two Monaco icons, Jimmy’z and Coya, are gearing up with early launches to get you in the mood. From Friday 24th March, Jimmy’z doors and legendary dance floor will be open, soon to be followed on Thursday 6th April by Coya with its Latin American flavours and flair.

JIMMY’Z

For nearly 50 years, Jimmy’z has been where the famous and fabulous have congregated for after-hours fun and games. This Friday, the club kicks off the season with the Limelight Party, a concept gleaned from the first of the French underground mega-techno bashes of the 1990s.

The following night, the venue will host the Rose Ball’s official after party, with DJ Ollie starting things off and DJ Rawdoff picking up the pace after.

For Grand Prix weekend, the party starts on Thursday 25th May with an early evening event in conjunction with Coya featuring Alec Monopoly, a New York City street artist whose works are both critiques and praises of decadence, celebrity and money, and DJs Mooja & Me, Rampa and Jamie Jones spinning discs well into the wee hours.

The nightlife hub will also be partnering up with Philip Plein and Dom Perignon for special events throughout the spring.

COYA

Fusing Peruvian rhythms and local art, going to Coya is like going on an exotic holiday you never want to come home from. The bar mixes up inventive cocktails, like the Pisco Sour, and the kitchen brings guests inspired Latin American cuisine, such as causa frita, a typical Peruvian dish with made with potatoes, but here reinterpreted by Chef Victoria Vallenilla with truffle cream cheese and Wagyu beef charcuterie.

The atmosphere is sophisticated and made more so by the inclusion of exhibitions and shows by local artists, adding eye candy to the already tasty delights.

This year, Coya will be trying out a new concept it calls Clásico, which combines live music, dancers, performers and a meal designed to be enjoyed with friends. This, in conjunction with the special musical evenings featuring international DJs, makes it the place to be as the nights grow warmer.

Some can’t-miss events include the return of La Noche Blanca, an all-night bash held on 29th June, as well as two musical nights with Coya Music’s top DJs on 20th July and 17th August.

For information and bookings, click here for Jimmy’z and here for Coya.

Photo courtesy of Société des Bains de Mer