Paul Newman Rolex amongst rarities going under the gavel this month

Lovers of exclusive watches and jewellery will have a field day at the upcoming Antiquorum auction, which features 226 lots of pieces rarely found on the open market.

Timepieces from luxe brands Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet are just a few of the exceptional items that will be up for grabs at the upcoming Antiquorum auction being held on 19th January at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort.

Their upcoming event is sure to be an affair to remember with an incredible selection of modern and vintage watches such as the incomparable Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with an estimated sale price of €60,000 to €120,000 and the Rolex Paul Newman Daytona “Panda”, valued at €300,000 to €500,000.

Also from Rolex is the Jean-Claude Killy, named after the Olympic gold medallist skier, which is looking at bringing in between €300,000 and €600,000, and a platinum Day-Date with a unique coral coloured dial, which is estimated to go for €150,000 to €250,000.

Founded in Geneva in 1974, Antiquorum has carved a niche for itself by creating a “collector’s market” for watch lovers, consistently setting world records for sales. The house holds auctions in Geneva, Hong Kong as well as Monaco, with previews held in major cities around the globe.

Photo source: Antiquorum