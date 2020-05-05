Weather
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 78 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Pauline Ducruet to open new MCFW project

Pauline Ducruet to open new MCFW project

By Cassandra Tanti - May 5, 2020

Monte Carlo Fashion Week is stepping off the catwalk and into living rooms for a series of live meetings in its new 2020 MCFW A Conversation With… series.

The health crisis has put a dampener on many anticipated events in the Principality. One of those is the Monte Carlo Fashion Week, which would have been celebrating its 8th year this month from the 14th to the 18th of May, bringing together the best new and local talent.

Sadly, the coronavirus had other ideas. Instead of packing it in, the organisers of the event decided to launch a project to bring together Monaco’s style players, past, present and future, giving them a forum to talk about the fashion industry of today and tomorrow as well as giving them a forum to preview their latest collections.

What they are proposing is “a rich calendar of live digital and interactive talks and a platform dedicated to emerging and innovative designers to bring life to an alternative and sustainable fashion week to discover.” 

This alternate show has been envisaged as a glamorous program on Instagram Live on the @montecarlofashionweek channel. The brainchild of MCFW founder and president and founder of the Chambre Monegasque de la Mode, Frederica Nardoni Spinetta, high profile personalities will join together to discuss themes pertinent to the industry at large.  

“In this emergency situation, a series of reflections have imposed themselves,” says Ms Spinetta. “From sustainability, to the rationalisation of production, through creativity and the consequences of the pandemic: fashion does not stop, and we discuss a new chapter of the future in an interactive way.”  

The guest speakers have one thing that ties them all together – they all are committed to imbuing the fashion world with different approaches that are favourable to the environment, ethics and awareness.

Pauline Ducruet, founder of the clothing brand Alter and daughter of Princess Stephanie, will open the event.

A new prize, the MCFW Fashion Award Digital Sustainable Brand, will be given to the designer that best embodies use of sustainability. Other awards that have thus far characterised the event in past years will also be given.  

In order to be a part of this unique experience, sustainable brands are being asked to create a video that will be broadcast on the Monte Carlo Fashion Week’s social network channels, giving the brands an opportunity to strut their stuff in a whole new way. 

 

 

