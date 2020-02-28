Pauline Ducruet’s collection hits Paris catwalk

Pauline Ducruet has presented her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week, with mum Princess Stephanie and sister Camille both showing their support for the young designer.

25-year-old Pauline returned to the catwalk in Paris on 26th February to present her new unisex collection at the Palais de Tokyo, as she did her very first show in June 2019.

The eclectic style of her collection combines recycled jeans and flowing fabrics of a few select colours. The line is clearly inspired by the circus, a great love of her mother’s and grandfather Prince Rainier III.

Princess Stephanie, who recently celebrated her 55th birthday, was dressed by her daughter in a silver pantsuit with frayed seams, which she accompanied with a long red coat, matching the one worn by Pauline.

It seems that Pauline is following in the footsteps of her mother who trained as an apprentice at Christian Dior in 1983, and launched a swimwear line in 1986.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Casiraghi caused a sensation at Paris Fashion Week when she turned up in a pirate bandana as she took in Saint Laurent’s creations from the front row. Her outfit included an army-inspired XL navy blue blazer combined with an olive shirt and tartan pants.

Photo: Pauline Ducruet centre with models showcasing her new unisex collection. Screengrab of paulinedcrt official Instagram account.