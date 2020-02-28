Weather
Friday, February 28, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The region's first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a 23-year-old woman from Cannes who returned from a trip to Milan

Pauline Ducruet’s collection hits Paris catwalk

Pauline Ducruet’s collection hits Paris catwalk

By Cassandra Tanti - February 28, 2020

Pauline Ducruet has presented her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week, with mum Princess Stephanie and sister Camille both showing their support for the young designer.

25-year-old Pauline returned to the catwalk in Paris on 26th February to present her new unisex collection at the Palais de Tokyo, as she did her very first show in June 2019.

The eclectic style of her collection combines recycled jeans and flowing fabrics of a few select colours. The line is clearly inspired by the circus, a great love of her mother’s and grandfather Prince Rainier III.

Princess Stephanie, who recently celebrated her 55th birthday, was dressed by her daughter in a silver pantsuit with frayed seams, which she accompanied with a long red coat, matching the one worn by Pauline.

It seems that Pauline is following in the footsteps of her mother who trained as an apprentice at Christian Dior in 1983, and launched a swimwear line in 1986.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Casiraghi caused a sensation at Paris Fashion Week when she turned up in a pirate bandana as she took in Saint Laurent’s creations from the front row. Her outfit included an army-inspired XL navy blue blazer combined with an olive shirt and tartan pants.

 

Photo: Pauline Ducruet centre with models showcasing her new unisex collection. Screengrab of paulinedcrt official Instagram account.

 

 

February 17, 2020 | News

Win 2 Metabolic Balance programmes

Our Premium Rewards partner Metabolic Balance is giving away TWO nutrition programs, valued at over 900€ each!

0
February 14, 2020 | News

Insider tips: the best of Courchevel

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman shares her favourite hotspots at luxury ski resort Courchevel.

0
February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0

February 28, 2020 | News

Pauline Ducruet’s collection hits Paris catwalk

Cassandra Tanti

Pauline Ducruet has presented her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week, with mum Princess Stephanie and sister Camille both showing their support for the young designer.

0
February 28, 2020 | News

Shock in art world as Artcurial’s François Tajan dies suddenly

Stephanie Horsman

François Tajan, the Deputy Chairman of French auction house Artcurial, has died at age 57 after suffering complications from a bout of food poisoning.

0
February 28, 2020 | News

Into The Arctic at the Oceanographic Museum

Stephanie Horsman

Highlighting the extraordinary beauty of a rugged place, Into the Arctic shows what we have and what we have to lose.

0
February 28, 2020 | News

New chef heads Monte-Carlo Beach’s all-organic restaurant

Cassandra Tanti

Elsa Restaurant at Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel has announced the arrival of a new chef for the spring-summer 2020 season.

0
11th IMSEE Scientific Council

Local News Staff Writer -
Members of the Scientific Council for Statistics and Economic Studies have met in the offices of IMSEE for a presentation of its work.

Italians’ acquittal in €1m fraud case upheld...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_26566" align="alignnone" width="912"]Photo: Laura Celentano Photo: Laura Celentano[/caption] Monaco’s criminal court has upheld the acquittal of two Italians accused of a major fraud against Monaco Telecom, local French-Language daily Monaco-Matin reports. The two defendants were suspected of having benefited from a loophole in the Monaco Telecom system in order to receive a partial repayment of the sums generated by premium calls. The Monegasque operator also lost its claim for substantial damages and costs of more than €1,000,000. The alleged fraud by an entity called Publiweb was reported to the Monaco Police in September, 2011, and involved a total of 2,329,882 minutes of premium-rate phone calls for which Publiweb received a rebate of €0.435 per minute. One of the accused, a resident of Turin, said that he used Monaco Telecom because it was cheaper than Orange, but that there was nothing illegal about the operation. His co-defendant said that the large amount of money found on his bank account had come from selling apartments in Italy, Lawyers acting for Monaco Telecom had claimed that the mass re-routing of premium rate calls broke a signed contract the telecom provider.

https://monacolife.net/other-operators-still-lag-behind-monaco-telecom-and-orange/