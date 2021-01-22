Weather
13 ° C
13°C
6°C
Light Rain Showers
Friday, January 22, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

25 new Covid cases on 20 Jan. brings total to 1,287: 34 hospitalised: 19 resident + 8 in ICU: 4 resident, 142 home monitored, 1,058 recoveries, 9 deaths

PCR test needed for EU-France travel

PCR test needed for EU-France travel

By Stephanie Horsman - January 22, 2021

All travellers entering France from Europe by air or sea will have to present a negative PCR test from Sunday 24th January.

The Elysée Palace reported on Thursday that President Emmanuel Macron announced the new rule during a summit with European Council member states. At this same meeting, Council President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe was in the throes of a “very serious health situation”.

On Friday morning the government clarified that this measure would apply only to arrivals by air and sea, and that people arriving by road or rail would not need a test because of the impracticalities of enforcing it.

The government specified that it must be a PCR test performed in the previous 72 hours. The rapid-result antigen tests on offer at many pharmacies will not be accepted.

The French government had already made it mandatory for travellers from outside the EU to present a negative PCR test from 14th January.

The new regulation will apply to all except to essential travellers. The Elysée also specified that “frontier workers and land transporters will in particular be exempt”.

Cross-border workers and hauliers are also exempt from the requirement.

France is not alone in its decision. Many other countries in Europe are making negative Covid tests on arrival the norm, such as the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

In Stockholm, the European Centre for Disease Prevention, the agency responsible for epidemics, said that Europeans should “prepare for a rapid escalation in the stringency of measures (to counter the virus) in the coming weeks to preserve healthcare capacities and to accelerate vaccination campaigns.”

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInterview: Is Monaco’s Smart City plan on track?
Next articlePrincess defends dramatic hair style

Editors pics

January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

Superfast shuttle boat trials ahead of launch

An innovative new shuttle boat called Monaco One will be able to transport passengers from the new port in Ventimiglia to Monaco in just 10 minutes. 

0

daily

January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

PCR test needed for EU-France travel

Stephanie Horsman

All travellers entering France from Europe by air or sea will have to present a negative PCR test from Sunday 24th January.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

Cassandra Tanti

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government organises Sciences Po Winter School 

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has just completed its seventh year of Winter School in conjunction with the Sciences Po Menton campus, only this year, all classes were held virtually for the first time ever.

0
MORE STORIES

Robot challenge for European youth

Local News Staff Writer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMr2DprlLu4&list=PL-RL-gR4GAff7stllfDlbUbGR02_DwVwl FIRST Global is hosting the world’s first international robot Olympics for high school students this July in Washington, DC, with nearly 160 nations in attendance, including Monaco and nearly 40 other European nations. With a mission to spread science and technology leadership and innovation amongst the world’s more than two billion youth, FIRST Global has worked hard to ensure that countries from all six populated continents would be represented at the 2017 FIRST Global Challenge – especially those that have the most to gain from investments in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and infrastructure. Home to some of the most prominent researchers across every region of scientific study, Europe understands the role of investing in STEM education and infrastructure so that the next generation of European scientists can continue to build upon their past successes. But in spite of these achievements, the nations of Europe have experienced significantly varying rates of growth and development, the organisers say. "That is why FIRST Global is committed to working with all nations in Europe – such as Italy, Bulgaria, and Spain to name a few – to underscore the importance of STEM in order to create more secure and prosperous livelihoods for all. They – like so many others – understand that with increasing protectionist revisions from countries around the world at a time where the validity of science is being questioned, it is important, now more than ever, to empower the youth of the world through STEM.” FIRST Global’s President is Joe Sestak, a former US Admiral and Congressman who commanded an aircraft carrier battle group during combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, served as President Clinton’s Director for Defence Policy in the White House, and headed the Navy’s anti-terrorism unit during 31 years of naval service. "Retiring when his daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer, Mr Sestak entered politics on her recovery to fight for everyone to have the healthcare that saved her life. After leaving Congress, he taught at various universities while working for nonprofits focused on refugees, disaster response, education, and foreign policy." The FIRST Global Challenge takes place from July 16-18 in the DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16185

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16181

Christmas at the Palace

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Princess Charlene has spread a little virtual Christmas cheer, sharing hilarious snaps of Prince Albert getting in the festive spirit - a playful contrast to the Palace's holiday family portrait.