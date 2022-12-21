Peace and Sport, and its founder Joël Bouzou, have received the Peace Summit Award during the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates.

The committee, who last Wednesday met for the 18th time for their most recent summit in Pyeongchang, South Korea, discussed peace and conflict resolution and honoured those who made an outstanding contribution to international social justice.

The receipt of the award is a recognition of Peace and Sport’s work over the past 15 years in using sport as a vessel for peaceful solutions in areas of conflict and as a means of facilitating peaceful coexistence.

Bouzou, president and founder of Monaco-based organisation Peace and Sport reacted to the receipt of the award: “It is an immense honour to receive the 2022 Peace Summit Award. I would like to thank the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates Committee for the great recognition it has given to the approach we have chosen 15 years ago: contributing to a more inclusive and peaceful world through sport,” he said.

He continued, “Faced with the resurgence of geopolitical tensions, the need for peace has never been greater, a “culture of peace” has never been so vital, and sport has never had such an important place in it.”

Photo by Peace and Sport