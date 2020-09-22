Peace and Sport unveils new app

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_12704" align="alignleft" width="303"]Wojciech Janowski Photo: Padasnieg[/caption] Wojciech Janowski's lawyers will appeal against the indictment pronounced by the investigating judge Christophe Perruaux in the Pastor case. Almost three years after the assassination of Hélène Pastor, 77, and her driver Mohamed Darwich, ten defendants have been sent to the Bouches-du-Rhône assize court. In addition to the two presumed killers, eight persons will be tried as accomplices, intermediaries, or for false testimony and interference with witnesses. Janowski, the common-law son-in-law of Hélène Pastor, originally confessed to be the sponsor of the double assassination, before retracting his evidence. Once an appeal is lodged, it will take four months for a decision. The trial itself is likely to take place at the end of this year. Janowski, the one-time honorary consul of Poland, and his sports coach, Pascal Dauriac, blame each other for the crime that took place May 6, 2014, in front of L’Archet hospital in Nice, which shocked the Principality.https://monacolife.net/?p=11377https://monacolife.net/?p=11708