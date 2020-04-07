Weather
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 77 in Monaco: 4 cured, 12 hospitalised, 4 in ICU

Peace and Sport #White Card Campaign a success

By Stephanie Horsman - April 7, 2020

People across the globe, including sporting heroes and HSH Prince Albert II, have raised a white card in honour of International Day of Sport for Development of Peace this week.

The International Day of Sport for Development of Peace was celebrated on Monday 6th April and organisations the world over joined in. They were as diverse as the Australian Cheer Union, the International Taekwon-Do Federation, Engso Youth and the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, who all went online and held up their white card in solidarity and support for the campaign.

Locally, along with the creators and hosts of the event, Peace and Sport, MT Racing Monaco, Roca Jet Club, Stars n’ Bars and, of course, HSH Prince Albert II all made the effort to post their shots online. The Sovereign Prince took things a step further and made a speech on Facebook.

“Every crisis is also an opportunity,” said the Prince in his heartfelt address. “The universal and neutral nature of sports is sustaining the collective effort to fight the (COVID) epidemic. Athletes, sport institutions and civil society organisations are currently bringing hope and courage to communities worried about their future.”

He goes on to say, “Using sport to protect our planet and reinforce our bonds with each other is a huge responsibility we owe to our children and future generations. Today, sport through the White Card sends a message of connectivity, hope and solidarity on social networks. We must continue promoting the positive values of sport for peace, for our benefit today and for a fairer world in the future.”

The day was held, out of obvious necessity, exclusively online and webinars were featured throughout the day and included topics such as sport crossing barriers, correct and healthy lifestyles, sport mentoring and even a happy hour.  

International Day of Sport for Development of Peace (IDSDP) is an initiative set up by the United Nations, in conjunction with the World Health Organisation, to promote peace through sport. Its goals are to bring out the best in the people by teaching the values of sportsmanship, inclusion and solidarity. 

One of the biggest initiatives for IDSDP, is Peace and Sport’s annual #WhiteCard digital campaign which encourages people to take photos while holding a white card symbolising their commitment for peace through sport, and to share them online using the hashtag #WhiteCard.

As a reference to the yellow and the red card in the sporting world, the #WhiteCard invites not to punish but to create positive real change. This year the theme was ‘Behind each #WhiteCard, there is a story’, highlighting the stories of individuals who have been positively impacted by sport.

 

 

