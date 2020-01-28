Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
10.2 ° C
13 °
6.1 °
62%
8.2kmh
11%
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Wednesday, January 29, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Pelagos Agreement meeting

Pelagos Agreement meeting

By Staff Writer - January 28, 2020

The 12th Scientific and Technical Committee of the Pelagos Agreement, chaired by Alain Barcelo, has met at the Oceanographic Museum.

The meeting took place on Thursday 23rd January in the presence of representatives of the three member countries involved in the Scientific and Technical Committee – France, Italy and the Principality of Monaco. During the meeting, the work program and forecast budget for the 2020-2021 biennium were discusses.

The meeting was attended by many interested parties, including ACCOBAMS, WWF France, Legambiente Onlus, Tethys Research Institute, Souffleurs d’Écume, CIMA Research Foundation, Aire Marine Protégée de Portofino and GIS3M.

Meanwhile, a progress report was drawn up on international projects, funded by the Permanent Secretariat of the Pelagos Agreement, making it possible to identify management proposals for sanctuary areas that are at threat.

At the end of the meeting, the Scientific and Technical Committee formulated recommendations which will be submitted to the next meeting, which will be held this year in Italy.

The Pelagos Agreement, relating to the creation in the Mediterranean of a sanctuary for marine mammals, was signed in Rome in 1999 by Italy, France and the Principality of Monaco and entered into force in 2002. Its objective is to protect marine mammals and their habitats from all causes of disturbance. The Pelagos Sanctuary recently renewed its status of Specially Protected Area of ​​Mediterranean Importance (ASPIM) of the Barcelona Convention and represents the only international protected marine area in the Mediterranean dedicated to the protection of marine mammals.

 

Photo: Costanza Favilli, Executive Secretary of the Pelagos Agreement and Alain Barcelo, Chairman of the Scientific Committee © Directorate of Communication / Michael Alesi © Directorate of Communication / Michael Alesi

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGovernment urges travellers to avoid coronavirus-affected areas
Next articleMichelin Guide reveals new green label

Editors pics

January 28, 2020 | News

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0
January 22, 2020 | News

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0

daily

January 28, 2020 | News

Clean Equity team announces two new collaborators

Cassandra Tanti

The sustainable technology innovation forum, Clean Equity Monaco 2020, will kick off its 13th edition at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel with some new faces as well as continued commitment from old partners.   

0
January 28, 2020 | News

Turn unwanted children’s items into donations for a good cause

Cassandra Tanti

Wondering what to do with all that baby and kid’s stuff you no longer need? Donate to the next edition of 'Monaco is committed against waste'.

0
January 28, 2020 | News

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

Stephanie Horsman

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 28, 2020 | News

Pelagos Agreement meeting

Staff Writer

The 12th Scientific and Technical Committee of the Pelagos Agreement, chaired by Alain Barcelo, has met at the Oceanographic Museum.

0
MORE STORIES
Red Bull Racing F1 car

Monaco crash was turning point for Max...

Local News Staff Writer -
Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen's spectactular crash at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018 was a turning point for the driver's season.

Monaco’s Technical and Hotel School you can...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_13816" align="aligncenter" width="709"]L-R: Etienne Franzi, CMB President, Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, and Werner Peyer, Deputy Director, CMB. Photo: © Manuel Vitali/DC L-R: Etienne Franzi, CMB President, Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, and Werner Peyer, Deputy Director, CMB. Photo: © Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] On March 15, 2017 at 12:30 pm, at the Le Cordon d'Or restaurant, Étienne Franzi, President of Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) and Jean-Marc Deoriti, Director of Monte-Carlo Technical and Hotel School (LTHM), renewed a three-year partnership, a strong commitment that has bound them since 2011. The signing took place in the presence of Minister of the Interior, Patrice Cellario, Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education, Youth and Sports, and Werner Peyer, Managing Director of CMB. CMB welcomes and trains certain LTHM apprentice students in the banking sector. In addition, cooking, oenology and tasting sessions are offered by the prestigious high school to the clients of the CMB. The Prince’s Government, through the Directorate of National Education, Youth and Sports and the Presidency of the CMB, are delighted by this shared commitment, which shows that the world of education and the professional sector know how to share.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=6891

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=13755