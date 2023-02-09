4 ° C
Pension reform: dates for next round of strikes announced

by: Cassandra Tanti
09/02/2023

A fifth round of strikes are planned for next week, and more in March, as unions continue to put pressure on the French government to fall back on pension reforms.

The eight main unions announced on Wednesday that a new day of strikes and demonstrations against the pension reform will take place on Thursday 16th February.

Just hours later, they announced that March also promises to be marked by strong strike movements, starting on Tuesday 7th March.

The third day of mobilisation, Tuesday, brought together 757,000 people according to the Ministry of the Interior, or “nearly two million” according to the organisers, figures below the previous protest days on 19th and 31st January.

A fourth day of action is also scheduled for Saturday 11th February across France.

Photo source: CGT Facebook page

 

 

