Pension reform strikes: Flights from Nice to be cancelled amid national protests

France’s civil aviation authority, the DGAC, has called for the cancellation of hundreds of flights next week as part of the nationwide strikes against proposed plans to reform the pensions system. Nice is among the airports most heavily affected.

As many as 30% of flights out of Nice are facing the threat of cancellation on Thursday 7th and Friday 8th March.

On Thursday 2nd March, the Direction Générale de l’Aviation Civile (DGAC) asked airlines present in 11 of the country’s biggest airports to review their plans for next week in light of the strikes, which are likely to see participation from several of the air controller unions.

The DGAC has asked Paris Charles-de-Gaulle to scale back flights by 20% and by 30% at Paris Orly, Beauvais, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice and Toulouse.

It warns that delays and disruptions should also be expected to the remaining schedule.

Travellers due to fly on these days should check the status of their upcoming flight with their airline.

Photo source: Pixabay