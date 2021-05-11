Perks for Leclerc fans in dedicated GP stand

The planting will take place at 9:30 am on Route de La Turbie, next to the radio-controlled cars circuit. READ ALSO https://monacolife.net/more-marriages-fewer-divorces-in-monaco-in-2017/

[caption id="attachment_27392" align="alignnone" width="683"]Plantation 2014. Photo: Mairie de Monaco[/caption] Every year the Monaco Town Council joins forces with La Turbie in a programme to plant one tree for each child born in Monaco over the previous year. This year’s informal planting ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 25, with many of the new arrivals and their families present. Now in its tenth year, the project brings a personal touch to a programme of reforestation carried out in conjunction with France’s National Forest Office. One birth – One tree is part of the global campaign “Plant for the Planet”, recognised by the United Nations Environment Programme, sponsored by HSH Prince Albert and with the aim of planting a billion trees worldwide.