Perks for Leclerc fans in dedicated GP stand

Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2 Covid cases 10 May, 1 in ICU, 13 home monitored, 2,420 recoveries, 32 deaths, 57 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated
Fans of Charles Leclerc will this year be able to cheer the Monegasque driver on from their own dedicated stand, after its inauguration was postponed last year with the cancellation of the Monaco Grand Prix.
READ ALSO: Leclerc: “We were the standout”
Photo of Charles Leclerc during the Spanish Grand Prix by @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Fans of Charles Leclerc will be able to cheer him on from their own dedicated stand, after its inauguration was postponed last year with the cancellation of the Monaco GP.
Teleworking between Monaco and Italy has become clearer and easier thanks to a new agreement signed between the two countries.
In a night for the record books, AS Monaco Basketball scored the most amount of points in a single game in their club history, stunning BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque.
Charles Leclerc took 4th place at the Spanish GP, earning him 12 points and keeping him near the top of the heap ahead of his homecoming race in Monaco on 23rd May.