Petition gains momentum

Free guided tours of Monaco's Japanese Garden are being offered until May 1 as part of the inaugural Côte d’Azur Garden “OFF” Festival. The garden, a favourite with visitors, has the various symbolic, immutable elements of a Japanese garden, including a pond, islands, a waterfall, a tea-house and its own garden, lanterns and bridges. Located next to the Mediterranean, the Garden was for the most part designed in 1994 by Japanese landscape architect Yasuo Beppu, in line with age-old traditions, at the request of Prince Rainier III, and named after the late Princess Grace. Visits for the free guided tour are by appointment (Mr. Restellini:+377 98 98 83 36), with registration required.https://monacolife.net/?p=9296https://monacolife.net/?p=1716