Pharmacy home delivery during confinement

Thursday, March 19, 2020
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco records no new cases of Covid-19 since Monday, when Minister of State Serge Telle became Principality’s 9th positive case
The Principality is now offering home delivery of medicine to people during this period of self-isolation.
The government has set up a system whereby all the pharmacies in Monaco can deliver medicine to the door of any person who needs it. They ask that people contact the dispensary nearest to their homes.
This is yet another step taken by the Prince’s government to ensure the people have all they require during this difficult time. As with all the measures put in place, the government asks for patience on behalf of local residents, knowing that the deliveries will be handled as efficiently and swiftly as possible.
Contact information for the pharmacies is as follows.
|PHARMACIE
|ADRESSE
|TEL
|FAX
|Pharmacie de l’Annonciade
|24, boulevard d’Italie
|93.50.50.31
|93.25.32.47
|pharmacie-annonciade@monaco.mc
|Pharmacie WEHREL
|2, boulevard d’Italie
|93.50.64.77
|93.50.49.33
|pharmawehrel.monaco@gmail.com
|Pharmacie Bughin
|26, boulevard Princesse Charlotte
|97.70.05.05
|97.70.05.06
|jlb@pharmaciebughin.com
|Pharmacie Carnot
|37, boulevard du Jardin Exotique
|93.30.86.67
|92.16.72.10 (97.98.38.87)
|pharmaciedeniscarnot@monaco.mc
|Pharmacie Centrale
|1, place d’Armes
|93.30.21.01
|93.30.74.69
|pharmaciemarsan@gmail.com
|Pharmacie de l’Estoril
|31, avenue Princesse Grace
|93.50.44.33
|93.25.15.53
|pharma412@monaco.mc
|Pharmacie de Fontvieille
|25, avenue Albert II
|97.97.61.40
|92.05.35.71
|ordopharmaciefontvieille@gmail.com
|Pharmacie Internationale
|22, rue Grimaldi
|93.30.35.99
|93.30.22.67
|pharminter@monaco.mc
|Pharmacie du Jardin Exotique
|31, avenue Hector Otto
|93.30.09.66
|92.16.72.10
|pharmaciejardinexotique@yahoo.fr
|Pharmacie J.P.F.
|1, rue Grimaldi
|93.30.21.94
|93.50.10.19
|ferryclement@hotmail.com
|Pharmacie Médecin
|19, boulevard Albert 1er
|93.30.17.06
|93.30.55.89
|pharmaciemedecin@yahoo.fr
|Pharmacie de Monte-Carlo
|4, boulevard des Moulins
|93.30.83.10
|92.16.72.29
|pharmaciedemontecarlo@monaco.mc
|Pharmacie des Moulins
|27, boulevard des Moulins
|93.50.65.85
|97.70.75.87
|phciedesmoulins@monaco.mc
|Pharmacie Plati
|5, rue Plati
|93.30.13.43
|93.30.70.67
|beatricetamassia@gmail.com
|Pharmacie du Rocher
|15, rue Comte Félix Gastaldi
|93.30.81.14
|93.30.72.95
|pharmadurocher@gmail.com
|Pharmacie San-Carlo
|22, boulevard des Moulins
|93.50.53.14
|93.25.61.96
|pharmaciesancarlomc@gmail.com
With only so many Netflix series to binge watch, people will soon be looking for other things to keep themselves and their families occupied during lockdown.
The council is offering a free delivery service for fresh produce purchased from the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets.
Answering the questions you may have surrounding France's new lockdown measures which are now in force across the country.