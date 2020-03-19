Weather
Pharmacy home delivery during confinement

By Stephanie Horsman - March 19, 2020

The Principality is now offering home delivery of medicine to people during this period of self-isolation.

The government has set up a system whereby all the pharmacies in Monaco can deliver medicine to the door of any person who needs it. They ask that people contact the dispensary nearest to their homes.

This is yet another step taken by the Prince’s government to ensure the people have all they require during this difficult time. As with all the measures put in place, the government asks for patience on behalf of local residents, knowing that the deliveries will be handled as efficiently and swiftly as possible.

Contact information for the pharmacies is as follows.

PHARMACIE ADRESSE TEL FAX E-MAIL
Pharmacie de l’Annonciade 24, boulevard d’Italie 93.50.50.31 93.25.32.47 pharmacie-annonciade@monaco.mc
Pharmacie WEHREL 2, boulevard d’Italie 93.50.64.77 93.50.49.33 pharmawehrel.monaco@gmail.com  
Pharmacie Bughin 26, boulevard Princesse Charlotte 97.70.05.05 97.70.05.06 jlb@pharmaciebughin.com
Pharmacie Carnot 37, boulevard du Jardin Exotique 93.30.86.67 92.16.72.10 (97.98.38.87) pharmaciedeniscarnot@monaco.mc
Pharmacie Centrale 1, place d’Armes 93.30.21.01 93.30.74.69 pharmaciemarsan@gmail.com
Pharmacie de l’Estoril 31, avenue Princesse Grace 93.50.44.33 93.25.15.53 pharma412@monaco.mc
Pharmacie de Fontvieille 25, avenue Albert II 97.97.61.40 92.05.35.71 ordopharmaciefontvieille@gmail.com
Pharmacie Internationale 22, rue Grimaldi 93.30.35.99 93.30.22.67 pharminter@monaco.mc
Pharmacie du Jardin Exotique 31, avenue Hector Otto 93.30.09.66 92.16.72.10 pharmaciejardinexotique@yahoo.fr
Pharmacie J.P.F. 1, rue Grimaldi 93.30.21.94 93.50.10.19 ferryclement@hotmail.com
Pharmacie Médecin 19, boulevard Albert 1er 93.30.17.06 93.30.55.89 pharmaciemedecin@yahoo.fr
Pharmacie de Monte-Carlo 4, boulevard des Moulins 93.30.83.10 92.16.72.29 pharmaciedemontecarlo@monaco.mc
 
Pharmacie des Moulins 27, boulevard des Moulins 93.50.65.85 97.70.75.87 phciedesmoulins@monaco.mc
Pharmacie Plati 5, rue Plati 93.30.13.43 93.30.70.67 beatricetamassia@gmail.com
Pharmacie du Rocher 15, rue Comte Félix Gastaldi 93.30.81.14 93.30.72.95 pharmadurocher@gmail.com
Pharmacie San-Carlo 22, boulevard des Moulins 93.50.53.14 93.25.61.96 pharmaciesancarlomc@gmail.com

 

 

 

