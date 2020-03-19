Pharmacy home delivery during confinement

The Principality is now offering home delivery of medicine to people during this period of self-isolation.

The government has set up a system whereby all the pharmacies in Monaco can deliver medicine to the door of any person who needs it. They ask that people contact the dispensary nearest to their homes.

This is yet another step taken by the Prince’s government to ensure the people have all they require during this difficult time. As with all the measures put in place, the government asks for patience on behalf of local residents, knowing that the deliveries will be handled as efficiently and swiftly as possible.

Contact information for the pharmacies is as follows.