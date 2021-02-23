Weather
17 ° C
17°C
8°C
Sunny
Wednesday, February 24, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

19 Covid cases on 23 Feb, 41 hospitalised, 10 in ICU, 120 home monitored, 1,669 recoveries, 23 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated

Philharmonic celebrates the classical greats

Philharmonic celebrates the classical greats

By Stephanie Horsman - February 23, 2021

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra is pulling out all the stops over the next few weeks to delight audiences with a line-up of classics made for young and old.

On 24th February, two musical tales for children, Le Souriceau Stupide by Chostakovich and Peter and the Wolf by Prokofiev will be performed for audiences from four years of age. Julie Depardieu will narrate to conductor Philippe Beran’s version, whilst sand painter Keterina Barsukova adds an additional element to the performance. The show starts at 3pm.

Then on Saturday 28th February, conductor Gianluigi Gelmetti leads pianist Gerhard Oppitz in a concert featuring Mozart’s Concerto pour Piano No 20, K466 followed by Franz Schubert’s Symphony No 9 La Grande. This show will begin at 3pm to remain in curfew compliance.

Then on Sunday 7th March at 3pm, painist David Fray will perform Jean-Sebastien Bach’s Concerto pour Clavier No 1, BWV 1052 and his Concerto pour Clavier No 4 BWV 1055 along with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Concerto pour Piano No 24, K49.

A Musical Happy Hour on Tuesday 9th March will feature a string quartet featuring violinists Jae-Eun Lee and Sybille Duchesne, Violist Sofia Timofeeva and Cellist Delphine Perrone. They will perform Sofia Goubaïdoulina’s Reflections on the Theme of B-A-C-H, Schubert’s Quartet No 14, D180, La Jeune Fille et La Mort and two pieces by Igor Stravinsky, 3 Pieces pour Quator Á Cordes, K033 and Concertino pour Quator Á Cordes.

As part of the Spring Arts Festival of Monte-Carlo, conductor Kazuki Yamada will be leading violinist Tedi Papavrami in performing Alban Berg’s Concerto pour Violin ‘A la Memorie d’un Ange’ along with Arnold Schönberg’s Pelléas et Méllisande, Opus 5 on Saturday 27th March at 8:30pm.

To finish up the month of March, another children’s concert will be performed by conductor Christophe Mangou and narrator Julie Martigny. Indigo Isle by Julien Herrisier comes on the Wednesday the 31st at 3pm.

All shows will be performed at the Auditorium Rainier III. Tickets and more information can be found on the Philharmonic’s website at www.opmc.mc.

 

Photo of Kazuki Yamada by the OPMC

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSecuring the Jardin Exotique for centuries to come
Next articlePrince’s foundation launches Environmental Photography Prize

Editors pics

February 19, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Princess Grace Award winner Lucien Postlewaite

In this month's interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Brisa Trinchero catches up with acclaimed Principal Dancer Lucien Postlewaite about his career at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

0
February 19, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Committee unveils 2nd women’s rights report

The latest report on women’s rights in Monaco has just been released, detailing the advances made in 2020 including the tabling of a new bill to strengthen legislation on sexual violence.

0
February 17, 2021 | Business & Finance

Understanding bitcoin and the great crypto boom

In our Q&A with Daniel Coheur, co-founder of Tokeny in Monaco, we explore what is behind the monumental rise of bitcoin and the paradigm shift from centralised to decentralised finance.

0
February 16, 2021 | Culture

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

0

daily

February 23, 2021 | Culture

New Ambassador of Monaco to Australia

Cassandra Tanti

At more than 16,000kms and 10 hours apart, Monaco’s Ambassador to Australia Marie-Pascale Boisson has presented her credentials in the first virtual diplomatic ceremony of its kind.  

0
February 23, 2021 | Culture

Entire flights now being tested at Nice airport

Stephanie Horsman

In a first for Nice Côte d’Azur airport, over a hundred passengers were given PCR tests upon landing in the French Riviera on Monday, marking the start of a new world order in Covid travel.

0
February 23, 2021 | Culture

Prince’s foundation launches Environmental Photography Prize

Stephanie Horsman

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is marking its 15th anniversary with an international photography competition for the best environmentally-focused snaps.

0
February 23, 2021 | Culture

Philharmonic celebrates the classical greats

Stephanie Horsman

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra is pulling out all the stops over the next few weeks to delight audiences with a line-up of classics made for young and old.

0
MORE STORIES

Mon. Nov 6 – “The plasticity of...

Local News Staff Writer -
Monday 6 November, 7 pm, Variety Theatre “The plasticity of the brain” by Dr Catherine Vidal, neurobiologist, organised by the Monaco Association on Anti-Aging Medicine Information: www.anti-age-monaco.com

Monaco Diamond Exchange attends WealthPro Russia 2017

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_23010" align="alignnone" width="1589"]Antonio Cecere, founder and Vice-President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, speaking in St Petersburg at the WealthPro Russia 2017 Antonio Cecere, founder and Vice-President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, speaking in St Petersburg at the WealthPro Russia 2017[/caption] Antonio Cecere, Founder and Vice-President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, spoke recently in St Petersburg at the WealthPro Russia 2017 to an audience of 300 delegates from the leading regions of the Russian Federation and other countries of CIS, EU, Middle East and Asia. Introduced by moderator Maxim Simonov, Mr Cecere discussed on September 26 the state of the diamond industry today and set out to demonstrate how, due to macroeconomics, decreasing limited supply, increasing demand and the evolution of the sector, diamonds are a mid- to long-term investment with a positive outlook. The principal of Cecere Monaco described diamonds as alternative investment and stated: “Diamonds’ ability as an investment is traditionally that to retain, relocate and pass on wealth; this is facilitated by taxation, the high concentration of value per gram, their role as consumer products and advantage as untraceable physical asset.” SIGN IN TO YOUR PREMIUM ACCOUNT TO READ MORE [ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="reg" ihc_mb_template="" ] Cecere explained how the global demand of rough-diamond in the next 15 years is forecasted to grow at an average annual rate of about 3 percent to 4 percent, and the supply is projected to decline by 1 percent to 2 percent, causing the gap between supply and demand to widen starting in 2019. He said: “We expect demand for rough diamonds to recover from the recent downturn and return to its long-term growth trajectory relying on strong fundamentals in the US and the continued growth of the middle class in India and China.” Mr Cecere proceeded to discuss the merits of fancy colour diamonds and said: “Fancy Colour Diamonds are a hard asset that can hedge against inflation and the devaluation of paper money with low correlation to other asset classes and almost zero correlation to equities. Prices have had an uninterrupted upward trajectory and continuous appreciation for over five decades – historical CAGR across colours/size over 70 years is approximately 12 percent.” He explained that fancy colour diamonds are identified as stable and high growth alternative asset class against a backdrop of global market volatility. Fancy colour diamonds, across pinks, yellows and blues, have increased in value by 167 percent on average since January 2005, outperforming other leading asset indices in a similar period, for example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has increased 58 percent, and Standard & Poor’s 500 has increased 63 percent and London house prices have increased 82.1 percent. Also presenting at the seminar was Dr Alexander Lins, professor of Law at University of Liechtenstein and advisor to the Liechtenstein Government, who was recently involved in the Tax Treaty with Austria and discussed at the conference the merit of Liechtensteins as an International Financial Centre. WealthPro Russia 2017 is the first of a number of talks held this autumn in the region on the topic of wealth management and it will be followed by the InvestPro Kazakhstan to be held in Almaty on October 25-26. Article first published on October 8, 2017.

RELATED: Diamonds and sustainability: responsible sourcing and alternative investments

cecere [/ihc-hide-content]