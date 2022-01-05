Weather
Thursday, January 6, 2022

Monaco Life

95 Covid cases + 1 death 5 Jan, 43 hospitalised - 17 res, 5 in ICU, 407 home monitored, 4,858 recoveries, 41 deaths, 1,270 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

Philippe Clement: “I am someone who wants to win everything”

Philippe Clement: "I am someone who wants to win everything"

By Cassandra Tanti - January 5, 2022

New AS Monaco coach Philippe Clement was flanked by Vice President Oleg Petrov and Sporting Director Paul Mitchell at a press conference on Wednesday as a new chapter in the club’s distinguished history got under way.

Wednesday’s press conference in a packed auditorium at Monaco’s world-class training facilities in La Turbie began with a statement from Petrov, in which he explained the decision to sack Niko Kovac. “At the mid-season break, we did a full analysis of everything that has happened, and that led us to this decision to make the change. It wasn’t an easy decision.” Petrov did, however, thank Kovac for his work. “I want to thank Niko and his technical team massively for everything that they have done. They have put in place the first phase of this sporting project.”

Mitchell sees Clement as the perfect successor to Kovac, as the project put in motion following his arrival in 2020 takes its next step. “2022 brings a new phase to our strategy here at AS Monaco,” the Englishman told the assembled press. He added, “Being a serial, three-time winner at Club Brugge and Genk, we felt he was the right profile at the right time to take this club a step forward in its ambitious project.”

In his first appearance before the press, Clement expressed his delight at having taken up the role: “I am so happy to be here in such an ambitious project. It is an honour to be in one of the top five divisions in the world, and I hope I can replicate what I did in Belgium.”

Asked by Monaco Life about his objectives for the rest of the season, the Belgian chuckled and looked at both the Vice President and the Sporting Director before saying, “Objectives? It’s always dangerous with people like this.” Without wanting to commit to a particular league standing, he continued, “I am someone who wants to win everything. That is always my objective. You have to do everything, every day to be as strong as possible. Creating a core group of winners – that is the most important thing.”

Mitchell also responded to Monaco Life, expressing his confidence in Clement’s ability to extract the club’s enormous potential. “I think the decision that we have come to is that we feel that there is more potential to be had at this moment with these great facilities, with a great team of staff that we have around the team, our constant support from our shareholder and the Principality, and now with a forward-thinking coach like Philippe – a winner, but also a manager with a great history of developing talent.”

The club hierarchy gave off an undeniably defiant, confident tone throughout the conference, as they entrust the next stage of their daring sporting project to Clement, who is champing at the bit to get started and write his own chapter in Monaco.

January 3, 2022 | Local News

Monaco’s Black Jack wins Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

The gruelling Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was marked by strong winds and rough seas. In the end, it was Monaco-registered Black Jack that took home the title with a time of just over 2 days and 12 hours.

December 31, 2021 | Local News

Shock as Kovac and Monaco part ways

Although not officially confirmed by the club, Nico Kovac was relieved of his duties as manager of AS Monaco on Thursday night, and a list of potential successors has already been drawn up.

December 29, 2021 | Local News

It’s almost sales time

The January sales are fast approaching, giving bargain hunters a chance to nab great deals on coveted items that didn’t quite make it under the tree this year.

December 29, 2021 | Business & Finance

Minister of State “doing well” after testing positive for Covid

Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and several members of his family have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from vacation in the Alps.

January 5, 2022 | Business & Finance

Third Covid death in five days

Cassandra Tanti

Another Covid-related fatality on Wednesday marks a grim start to the year for Monaco, with three deaths in just five days. Hospitalisations are also reaching critical point. 

January 5, 2022 | Business & Finance

Philippe Clement: “I am someone who wants to win everything”

Cassandra Tanti

ASM hierarchy gave off an undeniably defiant, confident tone throughout Wednesday's conference as they entrust the next stage of their daring sporting project to Philippe Clement.

January 5, 2022 | Business & Finance

An odyssey through three decades of abundant creativity

Stephanie Horsman

Details of the Grimaldi Forum’s highly-anticipated 2022 summer exhibition, dedicated to the wonderful world of fashion designer Christian Louboutin, have been revealed.

January 5, 2022 | Business & Finance

Nice Carnival and Menton Lemon Festival still on track

Stephanie Horsman

After disappointing cancellations last year, it's been confirmed that the Nice Carnival and the Menton Lemon Festival will go ahead in February. The Prom Classic, however, hangs in the balance.

Border Police declare themselves sick in protest...

Local News Staff Writer -
PAF Low morale among French border police has resulted in many walking off the job claiming sickness. In the most recent case, eleven Border Police Officers (Police aux frontières, or PAF) in the Alpes-Maritimes have been on sick leave since Wednesday, December 27, to protest against working conditions on the Italian border, according to the union Unity SGP-Police. The officers, from a Menton unit, were posted along with one more, in a mountain outpost at the Fanghetto border crossing in the Roya Valley, an entry point increasingly used by desperate migrants who have been unable to get into France along the coast. Unity SGP-Police said the officers concerned are “simply tired and exhausted”. Their outpost has no running water or heating, despite the cold temperatures. Meanwhile, the Prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes told AFP on Thursday, December 28, that it would follow “with great attention the PAF situation in Menton and the question of the working conditions of the police officers”. While an investigation gets underway, the “sick” officers have been replaced by other national police normally posted in Nice.

The Fashion Revolution in Yacht Design

Local News Louise Simpson -
SabrinaJosephDuring my former tea-making days at Vogue and then its sibling magazine, World of Interiors, I learnt about the symbiotic relationship between fashion and interiors. Denim would adorn a model in the fashion magazine one spring, then cover a cushion in the interior magazine the next autumn. In the age of social media, these parallel worlds collide so often that they work in unison promoting tartans one season, florals the next. Nowadays fashion houses such as Ralph Lauren and Hermès even have their own interior décor departments. In the lead up to the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show, I am interviewing two luminaries of the yacht design industry: Sabrina Monteleone and Joseph Leone. Both were born to Italian tailors (Sabrina’s father was the tailor to Aristotle Onassis). Both have fashion industry backgrounds. Both have succeeded in revolutionising the yacht design industry. SIGN IN TO YOUR PREMIUM ACCOUNT TO READ MORE (click Sign In at the top of the page) [ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="reg" ihc_mb_template="" ] Edging into fashion When I meet born-and-bred Monegasque Sabrina at her design-empire flagship on Monaco’s avenue Princesse Grace, I’m struck by her sweet-natured, girlish appearance that belies her formidable business acumen. She immediately spots my white shift dress. “That’s Alberta Ferretti,” she says. “I stocked that dress in my former Sabrina dress shop.” Her observation is spot on as I’ve unknowingly thrown on a decade-old Sabrina dress. Such faultless memory for detail has no doubt helped Sabrina to the top of her profession. As well as her Monaco-based interior design practice, Sabrina runs showrooms, specialising in luxury indoor and outdoor decoration in Monaco and St-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and is partnered with the Wine Palace Monte-Carlo, a wine boutique next to the Monaco Yacht Club. Sabrina admits that she edged into decoration little by little. Having grown up surrounded by fabrics (with her tailor father and her dressmaker mother designing evening dresses for Monaco balls), she spent many years as a fashion buyer and owner of fashion boutiques. Yet the juxtaposition of fashion and design showed even in those early days as Sabrina showcased decorative pieces alongside the fashion in her shops. She expanded into exterior yacht furnishings by working with up-and-coming brands at the time such as Gandia Blasco and Paola Lenti, as well as collaborating with Hermès on the opening of a shop dedicated to “Art de la Table” (tableware). Her position within the hallowed circles of the yachting world was further consolidated through her long-term partner, the much-admired yacht architect Espen Oeino. Her fashion-buyer background has shaped her approach to yacht design. Her strength has been in her ability to build an impressive network of suppliers. Sabrina surrounds herself with experts in every field of interior design. Members of her 27-strong team (now including her own daughter) are trained in everything from fabrics and furniture to tableware. Three to four people work as a team on each design project (that usually takes 18 months from conception to realisation) bringing their specialist knowledge to the design plan. “There are so many references and it’s such a precise art,” explains Sabrina. She asks me to imagine my perfect leather sofa. It seems a simple enough task until I factor in four possible sizes, dozens of different colours and numerous finishes in terms of smoothness and thickness. Sabrina offers design advice that is tailor-made to each client. Her years of experience enable her to predict client preferences: from classic Rubelli to contemporary Dedar. The need for pretty things Over the years, Sabrina has noted regional differentiations such as Asian clients favouring violet above classic navy blue or Middle Eastern clients leaning towards contemporary styles. She finds her easiest clients liaise directly with her: “Working with too many intermediaries slows down the decision-making process,” observes Sabrina. Her extensive list of suppliers is constantly being re-evaluated to keep up with the times. While some classic designs persist such as her trademark turquoise accessories, Sabrina’s shops change with the seasons. “Summertime is rich with beachside images such as shells, coral and pale colours,” she says, “while this autumn will focus on precious stones: ruby red, emerald green and sapphire blue.” This autumn also sees the Monaco Yacht Show debut her latest project, the 70-metre Galactica Super Nova, where she worked on the interior and exterior loose furnishings. At 70 metres, it’s the largest Heesen superyacht ever built. It utilizes the highly efficient and innovative Fast Displacement Hull Form designed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. Features include the helipad that transforms into an outdoor cinema and an infinity pool complete with waterfall and jet stream. “We were involved in intricate details such as bathroom accessories and clothes hangers with a personalised logo,” says Sabrina. As I wind up my interview, Sabrina leans over to tell me that she drives around the prettier French Riviera coastal roads rather than taking the shorter motorway route. “I’m allergic to moche (ugly),” she giggles. “Beauty is an inspiration for my life, not just my career. I need pretty things around me.” An industry revolutionary This aesthetic is shared by yacht-design compatriot, Joseph Leone. He cuts a flamboyant figure with his slicked-back black hair, pink shirt and cream jacket. Joseph started as a jewellery designer working with the big names in French haute couture such as Rochas, Celine and Annick Goutal. His move into yacht design came by chance through a jewellery client and friend from Boston. Joseph was already working on a 10-year development of this client’s Florida home, Le Palais Royal (due for completion in January 2017 with the world’s first IMAX screening room in a private residence), when he helped his client to buy a 160-foot yacht named "My Seanna". However, his client eventually found the yacht too enclosed. Rather than purchasing a new yacht, Joseph suggested that they collaborate in extending the yacht. It was a revolutionary idea for an industry where most owners sell their yachts to build new yachts from scratch losing vast amounts of money in the process. Everyone laughed at Joseph’s idea. “They said I was crazy,” remembers Joseph. “They said it was impossible.” Never a man to yield in the face of pressure, Joseph soldiered on with a budget of $20 million (€18 million). He consulted with the original yacht designer Delta to work out the logistics of extending the yacht. After 18 months, he had rebuilt the boat by cutting off the back of the boat and adding a large sundeck that doubled as a helipad and created a beach club aboard the yacht. Joseph also revamped the interiors: breaking down walls, re-tiling floors and adding state-of-the-art technology as well as an outdoor movie theatre. The 25-foot (7.6-metre) sundeck was the largest yacht extension ever and was a finalist at the World Superyacht Awards in November 2015. Joseph reflects that his background in fashion has worked to his advantage: “Yacht architects are sometimes bound by their training. I am able to think outside the box. I see yachts as palaces floating on the water. Once you’re inside, you want to feel that you’re in the Ritz-Carlton.” Both Sabrina and Joseph will be at the Monaco Yacht Show 2016 where Sabrina is showcasing her latest superyacht project on board Galactica Super Nova. READ MORE BY LOUISE SIMPSON: The Quiet Revolutionary [/ihc-hide-content]  