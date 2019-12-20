Phone scam alert

Friday, December 20, 2019
News
Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding
Monaco police are calling for citizens to be on alert for a telephone scam artist who is attempting to swindle large sums of cash by posing as a police officer or a Monegasque government employee.
Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.
The government has announced the trial of a free bus service throughout the Principality during the busy summer period next year.