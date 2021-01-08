Weather
40 new Covid cases on 7 Jan. brings total to 1,018: 18 hospitalised: 9 resident + 8 in ICU: 4 resident, 128 home monitored, 793 recoveries, 4 deaths

Photo exhibition: the importance of scientific research

By Cassandra Tanti - January 8, 2021

Delve into the world of marine research with a new photographic exhibition on the Rock featuring some of the planet’s most spectacular Heritage Listed marine sites.

After three months on the gates of UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris, the photographic exhibition ‘Protecting UNESCO’s World Marine Heritage through Scientific Research’, made up of 21 photographs from the Monaco Explorations missions, is now to be discovered on the gates of the St-Martin Gardens in Monaco until 11th March as well as in digital version.

Since 2017, the Principality of Monaco has been in partnership with UNESCO to strengthen the conservation and scientific understanding of marine sites inscribed on the World Heritage List. This partnership incorporates a strategic collaboration with the expeditions led by the Explorations de Monaco.

In addition to the results of scientific investigations carried out during the expeditions, this collaboration helps to draw international attention to the conservation challenges facing the most emblematic marine sites in the world.

Among the 50 marine sites listed as World Heritage by UNESCO, spread across 37 countries, four are represented in this exhibition: the Tubbataha Reef Natural Park (Philippines), the Malpelo Fauna and Flora Sanctuary (Colombia), the Rock Islands Southern Lagoon (Palau) and the Lagoons of New Caledonia (France).

The photographs all come from research work carried out by international and multidisciplinary scientific teams during several Monaco Explorations missions, covering megafauna, shark tagging, deep sea exploration, and the adaptation of corals to climate change, among others. Each image reveals a wide variety of habitats as well as marine life that is still largely unknown.

The exhibition is an invitation to learn more about these magnificent sites and the research activities that are essential to monitoring the state of conservation of sites and understanding the species. It forms part of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development 2021-2030, the preparation of which is coordinated by the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC).

The launch of this major operation will be marked on 28th January by a gathering of high-level supporters, during which HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco will participate.

Entitled ‘The Science We Need for the Ocean We Want’, this initiative represents a unique opportunity for the world to scale up investments in science and to mobilise the latest scientific advances and innovations to protect our ocean – including marine World Heritage sites – for future generations.

 

Photo source: Manuel Vitali – Government Communication Department

 

 

January 7, 2021 | Business & Finance

Government launches Monaco Boost incubator

Monaco’s entrepreneurial eco-system has received a major “boost” thanks to the opening of another government funded start-up incubator capable of supporting 108 businesses.  

0
January 5, 2021 | Local News

Casiraghi gets “emotional” during Monaco shoot

Monaco features as the backdrop for Charlotte Casiraghi’s first advertisement with Chanel, but that’s not the only reason why the fashion photoshoot pulled at her heart strings.

0
January 2, 2021 | Local News

Warm wishes from Prince Albert, Princess Charlene

In his NYE address, Prince Albert has assured citizens of his “commitment to leading the Principality out of this health crisis towards a more stable, prosperous and just future.”

0
December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0

January 8, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Villefranche fort gets €300,000 for renovations

Stephanie Horsman

The historic Citadel in Villefranche-sur-Mer has been awarded €300,000 from the ‘Loto du Patrimoine 2020’ to make much-needed repairs, but more funds are still needed.

0
January 8, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

France “cannot lower its guard” says PM

Stephanie Horsman

France's border with the UK will remain closed to keep a Covid variant at bay and the vaccination programme will be stepped up with a target of one million by the end of January.

0
January 8, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Photo exhibition: the importance of scientific research

Cassandra Tanti

Delve into the world of marine research with a new photographic exhibition on the Rock featuring some of the planet’s most spectacular Heritage Listed marine sites.

0
January 7, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Cases hit record high

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco recorded 40 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest count yet, putting the Principality above 1,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

0
Fugitive Russian banker detained in Monaco on...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_27397" align="alignnone" width="619"]Photo: Interpol Photo: Interpol[/caption] Monaco authorities have detained the former Chairman of the Board of a Russian bank on an Interpol warrant, according to Tass, the official Russian news agency. Vladimir Gudkov is suspected of being complicit in embezzling at least 500 million roubles, about €7.24 million, along with other senior office holders at Investtorgbank, according to respected business paper Kommersant, although Moscow’s Ministry of Internal affairs has not confirmed the name. The alleged fraud involved the purchase and sale of mortgages between the bank and a brokerage company. Russian investigators claim that no real business was carried out by the brokerage. The case has been active since 2016. After the arrest of other suspects, Gudkov disappeared and was put on the Interpol list.

https://monacolife.net/money-laundering-enquiries-jumped-in-2017/

Extreme weather will continue

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.