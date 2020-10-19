Weather
18 ° C
18°C
10°C
Sunny Intervals
Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 new cases of Covid-19 on 19 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 268: 11 hospitalised - 4 residents, 4 in ICU - 2 residents, 38 home monitored, 222 healed, 1 resident death

Photographer captures life in a Covid world

Photographer captures life in a Covid world

By Stephanie Horsman - October 19, 2020

A new exhibit by French photographer Charles Fréger features the people of Monaco going about their everyday lives in the age of social distancing.

The new exhibition, organised and produced by the Cultural Affairs Department, presents photographer Charles Fréger’s look at post-confinement Monaco.

The artist examined the different communities and groups that make up the country’s identity. He filmed workers, athletes, people at school and artists going about their days in this new era of social distancing, choosing moving images as way to highlight the times and creating greater proximity between the subjects and the audience.

“The monumental portraits projected on a linear wall of 26 metres, relate, for the first time in the work of Charles Fréger, more to the installation than the exhibition of photographs,” says the event’s curator, Björn Dahlström.

Fréger is known for his take on folk rituals and traditions across cultures and has been featured in many publications such as National Geographic. He also has several books including Wilder Mann, Parade: The Painted Elephants of Jaipur, Spirits of Japan and Potraits in Lace: Breton Women.

The exhibition is free and runs every Tuesday to Sunday until 3rd January 2021 from 1pm to 7pm at the Salle d’Exposition, Quai Antoine-Ier.

 

Photo © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePandemic fatigue and mental health
Next articleThe story behind exceptional new coin exhibit

Editors pics

September 24, 2020 | Culture

Miró exhibition at NMNM

An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.

0
June 2, 2020 | Culture

Princely family inaugurates new Casino Square

The sun shone brightly above Monte Carlo on Tuesday as Prince Albert and Princess Charlene proudly inaugurated the new Casino Square and celebrated the reopening of the Café de Paris.

0
April 28, 2020 | Culture

Dancing through lockdown

Every day at 10.30am, Monte-Carlo Ballet principal dancer Alessandra Tognoloni starts her morning quarantine class. She has a 1.5 square metre piece of linoleum to dance on – a gift from choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot.

0
April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0

daily

October 19, 2020 | Culture

Photographer captures life in a Covid world

Stephanie Horsman

A new exhibit by French photographer Charles Fréger features the people of Monaco going about their everyday lives in the age of social distancing.

0
October 19, 2020 | Culture

Historic modernist villa’s restoration struggle

Cassandra Tanti

The reopening of Villa E-1027, designed by modernist Irish artist Eileen Gray, has been delayed as fundraising operations are launched to cover a blow-out in restoration costs.

0
October 17, 2020 | Culture

Prince’s Foundation teams up with luxury brand Montegrappa

Cassandra Tanti

Italian luxury goods maker Montegrappa will create a series of limited edition fountain pens symbolising the Prince’s Foundation's actions in the field of environmental preservation.

0
September 24, 2020 | Culture

Miró exhibition at NMNM

Stephanie Horsman

An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.

0
MORE STORIES

Anthony Burgess and his time in Monaco

Culture Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_12517" align="alignleft" width="400"]Anthony Burgess at the Inauguration of the Princess Grace Irish Library, November 20, 1984. Photo: pgil.mc Anthony Burgess at the Inauguration of the Princess Grace Irish Library, November 20, 1984. Photo: pgil.mc[/caption] The Princess Grace Irish Library is hosting a distinguished speaker, Andrew Biswell, on Monday, February 20, who will look at the connections between the writer Anthony Burgess and the Principality. Mr Biswell’s lecture will examine the links between the period of Anthony Burgess's residence in Monaco and the late flowering of his literary and musical creativity. Drawing on a wealth of unpublished materials, the talk will be illustrated with photographs and music. This is the first time that the story of Burgess’s life in Monaco has been told in detail. Anthony Burgess (1917-1993), a Founding Trustee of the Princess Grace Irish Library, moved to Monaco in 1975. Living in the top-floor apartment at 44 rue Grimaldi, he wrote many of his most famous works in the Principality, including "Earthly Powers" (1980), "A Dead Man in Deptford" (1993) and the two volumes of his autobiography, "Little Wilson and Big God" (1987) and "You’ve Had Your Time" (1990). His detailed diary of his life on the Riviera has been preserved in the archive of the International Anthony Burgess Foundation. Best known as the author of "A Clockwork Orange", Anthony Burgess was a prolific novelist, playwright, poet, musician and literary journalist. In total, he wrote 33 novels, 25 non-fiction books, thousands of literary essays, and more than 250 musical works. Anthony Burgess was very active in the intellectual life of the Princess Grace Irish Library. He gave The Richard Ellmann Memorial Lecture (Joyce as Novelist) at the 12th International James Joyce Symposium organised by the Library at the Centre de Congrès Auditorium de Monaco in 1990. In addition to writing articles about Princess Grace, Mr Burgess commemorated her when he composed "In Memoriam Princess Grace", a piece for string orchestra. Andrew Biswell is Professor of Modern Literature at Manchester Metropolitan University and the Director of the International Anthony Burgess Foundation. He is the editor of "A Clockwork Orange: The Restored Edition" (Penguin, 2013) and the author of an award-winning biography, "The Real Life of Anthony Burgess". In addition, he’s one of the general editors of "The Irwell Edition of the Works of Anthony Burgess", to be published by Manchester University Press. He is currently preparing a critical edition of Burgess’s first novel, "A Vision of Battlements", set on Gibraltar during the Second World War. Reservations (pglib@monaco.mc) for Monday’s lecture essential due to the limited number of seats. Entry €10 per person payable at the door.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=4806

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=11772  

Interview: artist Carol Bruton

Culture Natasha Girardi -
Carol Bruton paints with the pulse of the universe and the joy of a self-assured woman.