Photographer captures life in a Covid world

Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
3 new cases of Covid-19 on 19 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 268: 11 hospitalised - 4 residents, 4 in ICU - 2 residents, 38 home monitored, 222 healed, 1 resident death
A new exhibit by French photographer Charles Fréger features the people of Monaco going about their everyday lives in the age of social distancing.
The new exhibition, organised and produced by the Cultural Affairs Department, presents photographer Charles Fréger’s look at post-confinement Monaco.
The artist examined the different communities and groups that make up the country’s identity. He filmed workers, athletes, people at school and artists going about their days in this new era of social distancing, choosing moving images as way to highlight the times and creating greater proximity between the subjects and the audience.
“The monumental portraits projected on a linear wall of 26 metres, relate, for the first time in the work of Charles Fréger, more to the installation than the exhibition of photographs,” says the event’s curator, Björn Dahlström.
Fréger is known for his take on folk rituals and traditions across cultures and has been featured in many publications such as National Geographic. He also has several books including Wilder Mann, Parade: The Painted Elephants of Jaipur, Spirits of Japan and Potraits in Lace: Breton Women.
The exhibition is free and runs every Tuesday to Sunday until 3rd January 2021 from 1pm to 7pm at the Salle d’Exposition, Quai Antoine-Ier.
Photo © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali
A new exhibit by French photographer Charles Fréger features the people of Monaco going about their everyday lives in the age of social distancing.
The reopening of Villa E-1027, designed by modernist Irish artist Eileen Gray, has been delayed as fundraising operations are launched to cover a blow-out in restoration costs.
Italian luxury goods maker Montegrappa will create a series of limited edition fountain pens symbolising the Prince’s Foundation's actions in the field of environmental preservation.
An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.