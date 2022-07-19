Photos: 2022 Red Cross Gala, glamour for a good cause

American singer-songwriter and pianist Alicia Keys took to the stage in the heart of Monte-Carlo on Monday night for the 73rd Red Cross Gala, with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene joining the concert under the stars. Here are the highlights…
The Red Cross Gala has been a Monaco tradition for 73 years, attracting big name entertainment and hundreds of glamorous guests. The 2022 edition was spectacular indeed with Prince Albert, the organisation’s president, and Princess Charlene, the vice-president, both looking on good form – the Princess radiant in a powder blue floor length gown, whilst the Prince opted for a more casual look with white trousers and a blue blazer.
Their niece, Camille Gottlieb, also attended the annual event.
The evening began with welcome cocktails on the Terrasses du Casino with a breath-taking view onto the Med before heading out to Casino Square for a live performance by Alicia Keyes.
Keyes performed her beloved hits as well as songs from her latest album entitled Alicia. The record marks her return to the spotlight after nearly a decade.
In all, 650 guests spent the evening at the dazzling event, which marks the Prince’s 40th year as president. He took over the post in 1982 after the untimely death of his mother, Princess Grace, while Princess Charlene celebrated her first full year as vice president.
Proceeds from the gala go towards supporting the actions of the Monaco Red Cross, which this year included special backing for Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country.
Since 1948, the Red Cross Gala has been a heady mix of glamour and humanitarianism attracting the good and the great from the Principality and beyond. Up until last year, the gala was held in the Salle des Etoiles, but following the renovation of Casino Square, the highly publicised event now takes place in the heart of Monte-Carlo.
For more than 30 years, a collection of art works by international artists has been created, illustrating the values of the Monaco Red Cross. Among the artists in the collection are Moretti, Arman, César, Velickovic, Paul Jenkins, Sosno, and Damien Hirst.
This year, Monegasque artist Philippe Pastor enriched the extraordinary collection with his emblematic work: Les Arbres Brûlés.
