Photos: Christmas Parade of the Fiat 500 Brigade

by: Elsa Carpenter
22/12/2022

Over the weekend, dozens of Fiat 500s drove through the streets of the Principality, delighting fans of this legendary little car. 

On Saturday 17th December, the Club Fiat 500 Monte-Carlo organised its annual Christmas Parade. Accompanied by Santa Claus and decorated in festive finery – from garlands and ribbons to lights and stuffed toys – the fleet of iconic vehicles toured the streets of Monaco, waving at spectators and passers-by.  

The procession came to a stop in the Place du Casino for photographs and Sant Claus handed out treats from the Chocolaterie de Monaco, who had prepared a special selection for the event.

“I can only thank all the members of the Fiat 500 Monte-Carlo Club,” said Massimo Peleson, President of the Club, with a smile. “Our members were exceptional. A big congratulations to them for their superb achievement and a big thank you to all the members of the Club.” 

 

Photo source: Club Fiat 500 Monte-Carlo 

